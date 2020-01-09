Indoor joy for Harriers as city club retain Flavin Shield

The arrival of the indoor season was heralded with the annual county indoors, which were held at the Indoor Stadium in Athlone.

Clubs from across the county made the long journey, determined to win the Father Nicholas Flavin Shield for the best overall club.

Fr Flavin, who passed away in 2018, was formerly the county vice-chairperson and secretary. He also held the office of Leinster Athletics Chairperson and was vice-president of Athletics Ireland (BLOE).

In honour of his commitment to the sport of athletics last year Kilkenny County Athletics board named the indoor shield in his honour.

It turned out to be a good day for Kilkenny City Harriers (KCH) as they retained the Fr Nicholas Flavin Shield for the best overall juvenile club, finishing ahead of St Senan’s in second place and Gowran in third.

The senior/masters shield was also won by KCH in what proved to be a very close contest between four clubs. St Joseph’s AC were second, two points ahead of Gowran who were in turn two points ahead of Brow Rangers.



The younger juvenile events saw the most numbers competing with heats and finals in most of the races. Kilkenny City Harriers dominated the under-12 and 13 events while St Senan’s were tops from the under-14 to 16 grades.

This can be the cycle with most clubs where there are high numbers registering in certain age groups and indeed where retention rates are successful for certain events.

It was in the relay events where the Harriers showed their powers, especially the girls - they won gold in the under-12, 13 15 and 17 4x200m relays. The club also won the boys’ under-12 and 13 4x200m relays.

The 60m proved to be another catalyst in their points progression when the club took gold in the boys’ under-12, 13 and 15 and the girls’ under-12, 13 and 17 competitions. With Joss O’Connor (St Joseph’s) and Anil Ramsawmy (St Senan’s) on holidays, the city club had a clean sweep in the boys’ under-13 600m with Ronan Dwan, Cormac Holden and Luke Browne taking the top three spots.

Within the county the boys’ under-15 long jump is of a very high standard with KCH leading the charge. The top four in the long jump are capable of making the top six in Leinster. On Sunday the KCH trio of Alex Cullen, Adam Slawinski and Sean Young were the top three with Eoin Aylward (St Senan’s) in fourth.

St Senan’s dominated the walking events, winning all the boys and girls juvenile races bar one. National champion Ben Wallis looked very impressive as he strode home well clear of his nearest opponent. Ben also had a great win in the 800m and shot-put, showing his diversity and versatility in the sport.

With some of the older middle and long distance specialists absent the mantle fell on their team-mates to keep the flag flying and they did just that.

They produced top honours in the boys’ under-14, 15 and 16 800m as well as the girls’ under-14 and 15 events. Rian McDonald produced a one metre personal best (PB) to win the boys’ under-13 shot while there was a one-two-three finish for the girls’ under-16 shot-put.

The high jump saw a great win for Isaac Carew, Grace Gilmartin and Rose Sheridan, with the hurdles producing some gold medals too.

Gowran’s Peter Dunne had a great day, cleaning up when winning five gold medals in the boys’ under-18/19 age category.

Another fine winner was Ailbhe Steiger, who won the long jump, high jump and hurdles. Liam O’Dwyer won the boys’ under-14 hurdles with Thomas Carroll winning the under-12 hurdles.

Two athletes stood out for Castlecomer - Cathal O’Reilly and Sofia Kerr. Sofia is known as a spring specialist and showed her dominance in the championships by winning not just the 60m and 200m but also the 800m.

Cathal on the other hand is a distance runner. Having won the boys’ under-17 steeplechase in the track and field and produced an excellent run to finish 21st in the under-17 cross country. He looked fit and fast as he took gold in the 1500m, 200m, walk and high jump.

Jordan Knight only competed in one event on Sunday and took gold. He looked superb in the 60m as he easily clinched victory from St Senan’s Josh Fenton. Katie Taylor won gold in her speciality, the long jump, while many other athletes like Lily Ryan demonstrated class, potential and great strength – all pointed to a great career ahead.

As usual Brow Rangers were superb in the throwing events, especially in events like the boys’ under-14 competition, where Thomas Shore, Hugh Quirke and Dylan Walsh took the three top positions.

Thomas Shore showed that the club have running ability too when he was second in the boys’ under-14 800m. In the girls’ shot-put events the club took gold and silver in the girls’ under-12, 13 and 15 competitions.

Hugo Tierney is leading the Barrow Harriers club into the juvenile championship ranks. Having competed well over the winter, reaching the All-Irelands, he showed some versatility in his talents when he was second in the under-12 shot-put and third in the 600m.

Thomastown’s Orla O’Keeffe flew the flag for the older girls while their under-12 relay team challenged the KCH dominance, narrowly missing out on gold. These girls all have very bright futures in athletics. On the back of their third place finish in the club section of the under-11 All-Ireland, they are sure to progress to good things in the track and field and indoors this season.

The throwing events were probably the most hotly contested and boosted the highest numbers with all clubs trying their hand.

The weight for distance competitions, as always, produced good entertainment and fascination for the athletics audience.

Brow Rangers led the scoreboard with John Joe Kelly, Patrick Darcy and Michael Sherrin claiming the top three spots. The same three gentlemen also claimed the top three spots in the shot-put. While keeping it in the family, one generation older, Joe Kelly and Rory Sherrin claimed the top spots in the shot-put.

Rory McGabhann (KCH) towered over everyone as he powered down the sprint track to comfortably win the senior men’s 60m. He then went on to win his speciality event, the high jump, taking two metres in his stride. Peter Dunne, the under-19 Gowran athlete, was second.

Orla O’Keeffe (Thomastown) won the senior women’s 60m and 200m. Gowran’s Eve O’Dwyer won the shot, weight for distance and hurdles, happily going home with three gold medals.

Verona Fenlon (St Joseph’s) was back in form, winning treble gold in the masters hurdles, weight for distance and shot-put.

The St Joseph’s race walkers took gold all around, continuing a strong tradition that stretches back to the 1940s.

The KCH masters women Joya Burns, Kate Millea and Sheila O’Callaghan claimed all the masters running events as their own with Kings River AC John Barron taking gold in the Masters 60m and 200m.

While January might have been a quiet month in the past, this year each weekend has an event attached to it.

Next weekend sees two of the county’s athletes in action for Ireland as David Williams (St Senan’s) and Tadgh Connolly (St Senan’s) compete on the Irish team at the Celtic International in Stirling, Scotland.

On Sunday Gowran AC will host the Leinster Juvenile cross-country relays and the Intermediate and Masters cross-country. On January 19 Barrow Harriers host their first ever cross-country event as the county open juvenile races, along with the county juniors and intermediate, will be held in Graignamanagh.

The National Junior Indoors will be held in Athlone on Saturday, January 24. This will be followed a week later by the Leinster Juvenile Indoors, which are also in Athlone. Added to these fixtures the Waterford, East Munster and South Leinster Schools Cross Country will be creeping in to add more excitement to the January fixtures.

Results

County indoor championships, AIT Arena (club code: BH = Barrow Harriers, BR = Brow Rangers, CC = Castlecomer, G = Gowran, KCH = Kilkenny City Harriers, KR = Kings River, SJ = St Joseph’s, SS = St Senan’s, TT = Thomastown):

Boys’ 60m

Under-12: 1 Matias Quaglia (KCH), 2 Odhran Prendergast (G), 3 Tiernan O’Brien (KCH).

Under-13: 1 Cormac Holden (KCH), 2 Ronan Dwan (KCH), 3 Charlie Ryan (G).

Under-14: 1 Patrick Lacey (KCH), 2 Daragh Dunne (G), 3 Liam O’Dwyer (G).

Under-15: 1 Adam Slawinski (KCH), 2 Sean Young (KCH), 3 Adam Lynch (CC).

Under-16: 1 Keelin Roche (SS), 2 Harry Boyle (KCH), 3 Declan Walsh (KCH).

Under-17: 1 Evan O’Toole (SJ), 2 Joe Roche (SS).

Under-18 1 Jordan Knight (SJ), 2 Josh Fenton (SS).

Under-19: 1 Peter Dunne (G).



Boys’ 200m

Under-15: 1 Sean Young (KCH), 2 Eoin Aylward (SS), 3 Adam Lynch (CC).

Under-16: 1 Noah Gilmore (KCH), 2 Keelin Roche (SS), 3 Harry Boyle (KCH).

Under-18: 1 Cathal O’Reilly (CC), 2 Josh Fenton (SS), 3 Peter Houlihan (CC).

Under-19: 1 Peter Dunne (G).



Boys’ 600m

Under-12: 1 Robert Leacy (KCH), 2 Paul Millea (KCH), 3 Hugo Tierney (BH).

Under-13: 1 Ronan Dwan (KCH), 2 Cormac Holden (KCH), 3 Luke Browne (KCH).



Boys’ 800m

Under-14: 1 Isaac Carew (SS), 2 Thomas Shore (BR), 3 Michael O’Shea (SS).

Under-15: 1 Ben Wallis (SS), 2 Eoin Aylward (SS), 3 Ruairi McEvoy (KCH).

Under-16: 1 Naoise Gilmartin (SS), 2 Gearoid Long (SS).

Under-17: 1 Cillian Dunne (G).



Boys’ Hurdles

Under-12: 1 Tomas Carroll (G), 2 Odhran Prendergast (G), 3 Paul Millea (KCH).

Under-13: 1 Cormac Holden (KCH), 2 Brian Phelan (SS), 3 Ruairi Hanrahan (KCH).

Under-14: 1 Liam O’Dwyer (G), 2 Evan Cullen (KCH), 3 Isaac Carew (SS).

Under-15: 1 Alex Cullen (KCH), 2 Ben Wallis (SS), 3 Eoghan O’Callaghan (KCH).

Under-16: 1 Keelin Roche (SS), 2 Naoise Gilmartin (SS).

Under-17: 1 Evan O’Toole (SJ), 2 Joe Roche (SS).



Walks

Under-15: 1 Ben Wallis (SS).

Under-16: 1 Gearoid Long (SS), 2 Keelin Roche (SS).

Under-18: 1 Cathal O’Reilly (CC), 1 Josh Fenton (SS).



Long Jump

Under-12: 1 Matias Quaglia (KCH), 2 Robert Lacey (KCH), 3 David Phelan (SS).

Under-13: 1 Noah Denieffe (G), 2 Rian McDonald (SS), 3 Jamie Cahalan (CC).

Under-14: 1 Patrick Lacey (KCH), 2 Conor Lanigan (SJ), 3 Stephen O’Dwyer (CC).

Under-15: 1 Alex Cullen (KCH), 2 Adam Slawinski (KCH), 3 Sean Young (KCH).

Under-16: 1 Noah Gilmore (KCH), 2 Keelin Roche (SS), 3 Declan Walsh (KCH).

Under-17: 1 Evan O’Toole (SJ).

Under-18/19: 1 Peter Dunne (G), 2 Cathal O’Reilly (CC), 3 Josh Fenton (SS).



High Jump

Under-12: 1 Tomas Carroll (G), 2 Odhran Prendergast (G), 3 Paul Millea (KCH).

Under-13: 1 James Kelsey (G), 2 Luke Browne (KCH), 3 Keelan Barcoe (G).

Under-14: 1 Isaac Carew (SS), 2 Liam O’Dwyer (G), 3 Michael O’Shea (SS).

Under-15: 1 Eoin Aylward (SS), 2 Alex Cullen (KCH), 3 Adam Slawinski (KCH).

Under-17: 1 Mateusz Balcer (KCH), 2 Evan O’Toole (SJ).

Under-18: 1 Cathal O’Reilly (CC), 2 Dylan McLaughlin (KCH), 3 Peter Houlihan (CC).

Under-19: 1 Peter Dunne (G).



Shot

Under-12: 1 Matias Quaglia (KCH), 2 Hugo Tierney (BH), 3 Charlie Lyons (KCH).

Under-13: 1 Rian McDonald (SS), 2 Charlie Ryan (G), 3 Colum Quinlan (BR).

Under-14: 1 Thomas Shore (BR), 2 Hugh Quirke (BR), 3 Dylan Walsh (BR).

Under-15: 1 Ben Wallis (SS), 2 Eli Dunne (BR), 3 Jerry O’Donovan (BR).

Under-17: 1 Joe Roche (SS).

Under-18/19: 1 Peter Dunne (G).



Relays

Under-12: 1 KCH, 2 Gowran, 3 KCH.

Under-13: 1 KCH, 2 Gowran.



Girls’ 60m

Under-12: 1 Kate Maher (KCH), 2 Emma Hogan (KCH), 3 Kate Hayden (G).

Under-13: 1 Molly Daly (KCH), 2 Sarah Foley (SJ), 3 Aoibhe Quinn (KCH).

Under-14: 1 Eve Dunphy (SS), 2 Grace Delahunty (KCH), 3 Hannah Quinn (KCH).

Under-15: 1 Juliet Evans (SS), 2 Eimear Phelan (CC), 3 Grace Glennon (SJ).

Under-16: 1 Sofia Kerr (CC), 2 Niamh Cuddihy (SS), 3 Rachel Foley (SJ).

Under-17: 1 Jennifer Oboh (KCH), 2 Katie Taylor (SJ), 3 Tara McGuire (KCH).

Under-18/19: 1 Orla O’Keeffe (TT), 2 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 3 Robyn Denieffe (G).



Girls’ 200m

Under-15: 1 Blaithin Holden (KCH), 2 Grace Glennon (SJ), 3 Juliet Evans (SS).

Under-16: 1 Sofia Kerr (CC), 2 Orla Kenny (KCH), 3 Abby O’Brien (KCH).

Under-17: 1 Jennifer Oboh (KCH), 2 Katie Taylor (SJ), 3 Tara McGuire (KCH).

Under-18/19: 1 Orla O’Keeffe (TT).



Girls’ 600m

Under-12: 1 Kate Maher (KCH), 2 Katie O’Shea (TT), 3 Kate Hayden (G).

Under-13: 1 Molly Daly (KCH), 2 Lily Ryan (SJ), 3 Lucy Coomey (G).



Girls’ 800m

Under-14: 1 Eve Dunphy (SS), 2 Pia Langton (KCH), 3 Charlotte Carpendale (SS).

Under-15: 1 Caoimhe Phelan (SS), 2 Louisa Gilmore (KCH), 3 Eimear Phelan (CC).

Under-16: 1 Sofia Kerr (CC).



Hurdles

Under-12: 1 Grace Gilmartin (SS), 2 Amy O’Shea (TT), 2 Kate Hayden (G).

Under-13: 1 Ailbhe Steiger (G), 2 Sarah Foley (SJ), 3 Danica Tervit Kruger (G).

Under-14: 1 Roisin Burns (KCH).

Under-15: 1 Blaithin Holden (KCH), 2 Samantha Tervit Kruger (G), 3 Louisa Gilmore (KCH).

Under-16: 1 Orla Kenny (KCH).

Under-17: 1 Jennifer Oboh (KCH).



Walks

Under-13: 1 Una Cooper (SS).

Under-14: 1 Clodagh Cooke (SS), 2 Clodagh O’Callaghan (KCH), 3 Amelia Walsh (SS).

Under-15: 1 Keelin Duggan (SS), 2 Ruth Cody (KCH), 3 Louisa Gilmore (KCH).

Under-16: 1 Sophie Monahan (SS).



Long Jump

Under-12: 1 Amy O’Shea (TT), 2 Emma Hogan (KCH), 3 Katie O’Shea (TT).

Under-13: 1 Ailbhe Steiger (G), 2 Sarah Foley (SJ), 3 Danica Tervit Kruger (G).

Under-14: 1 Ella Wall (KCH), 2 Roisin Burns (KCH), 3 Grace Delahunty (KCH).

Under-15: 1 Samantha Tervit-Kruger (G), 2 Grace Glennon (SJ), 3 Juliet Evans (SS).

Under-16: 1 Orla Kenny (KCH), 2 Rachel Foley (SJ), 3 Libby Murphy (SS).

Under-17: 1 Kate Taylor (SJ), 2 Erin Foley (SJ).

Under-18/19: 1 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 2 Robyn Denieffe (G), 3 Ebony Masuku (G).



High Jump

Under-12: 1 Grace Gilmartin (SS), 2 Ellen Millea (KCH), 3 Maeve O’Keeffe (SS).

Under-13: 1 Ailbhe Steiger (G), 2 Lucy Coomey (G), 2 Ceola Leamy (G).

Under-14: 1 Chloe Lynch (G), 2 Eve Dunphy (KCH), 3 Ella Wall (KCH).

Under-15: 1 Aine White (KCH), 2 Louisa Gilmore (KCH), 3 Blaithin Holden (KCH).

Under-17: 1 Rose Sheridan (SS), 2 Saoirse Allen (SS), 3 Erin Foley (SJ).

Under-18/19: 1 Eve O’Dwyer (G).



Shot

Under-12: 1 Doireann Haughey (BR), 2 Ava O’Brien (BR), 3 Mia Barry (SJ).

Under-13: 1 Roisin Healy (BR), 2 Meabh O’Donovan (BR), 3 Keelen Byrne (SJ).

Under-14: 1 Rachel Gardiner (G), 2 Keela Lawler (BR), 3 Cara Duggan (KCH).

Under-15: 1 Charlotte Hutchison (BR), 2 Caoimhe O’Brien (BR).

Under-16: 1 Libby Murphy (SS), 2 SallyAnn O’Brien (SS), 3 Sophie Roche (SS).

Under-17: 1 Tara McGuire (KCH), 2 Erin Foley (SJ), 3 Jennifer Oboh (KCH).

Under-18/19: 1 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 2 Ebony Masuku (G).



Relays

Under-12: 1 KCH, 2 Thomastown, 3 KCH.

Under-13: 1 KCH, 2 St Senan’s, 3 KCH.

Under-15: 1 KCH, 2 St Senan’s, 3 KCH.

Under-17: 1 KCH, 2 St Joseph’s, 3 St Senan’s.



Senior Men

Senior Men’s 60m: 1 Rory MacGabhann (KCH), 2 Daragh Quinlan (BR), 3 Adam Kelly (BR).

Senior Men’s 1,500m: 1 Pat Purcell (KCH), 2 Daragh Quinlan (BR).

Long Jump: 1 Peter Dunne (G), 2 Cathal O’Reilly (CC), 3 John Joe Kelly (BR).

High Jump: 1 Rory MacGabhann (KCH), 2 Peter Dunne (G).

Shot: 1 John Joe Kelly (BR), 2 Patrick Darcy (BR), 3 Michael Sheerin (BR).

Weight for Distance: 1 Patrick Darcy (BR), 2 John Joe Kelly (BR), 3 Michael Sheerin (BR).



Senior Women

Senior Women’s 60m: 1 Orla O’Keeffe (TT), 2 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 3 Kate Millea (KCH).

Senior Women’s 200m: 1 Orla O’Keeffe (TT).

Senior Women’s 1,500m: 1 Kate Millea (KCH), 2 Sheila O’Callaghan (KCH).

Walk: 1 Sheila O’Callaghan (KCH).

Long Jump: 1 Verena Fenlon (SJ), 2 Joya Burns (KCH), 3 Kate Millea (KCH).

Shot: 1 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 2 Tracey Malone (SJ), 3 Ebony Masuku (G).

Weight for Distance: 1 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 2 Ebony Masuku (G).

Hurdles: 1 Eve O’Dwyer (G).



Masters Men’s

60m: 1 John Barron (KR), 2 John Leamy (G), 3 Conor Mac Gabhann (KCH).

200m: 1 John Barron (KR), 2 Brian McMahon (KR), 3 Conor Mac Gabhann (KCH).

1,500m: 1 Andy Hanrahan (KCH).

Walk: 1 John Joe Lawlor (SJ).

Long Jump: 1 John Barron (KR), 2 Conor Mac Gabhann (KCH), 3 John Leamy (G).

Hurdles: 1 John Leamy (G).

Shot: 1 Joe Kelly (BR), 2 Rory Sheerin (BR).



Masters Women’s

60m: 1 Joya Burns (KCH), 2 Sheila O’Callaghan (KCH).

200m: 1 Kate Millea (KCH), 2 Joya Burns (KCH).

1,500m: 1 Tracey Malone (SJ).

Walk: 1 Tracey Malone (SJ).

Shot: 1 Verena Fenlon (SJ), 2 Mary Breen (SJ).

Weight for Distance: 1 Verena Fenlon (SJ), 2 Mary Breen (SJ), 3 Joya Burns (KCH).

Hurdles: 1 Verena Fenlon (SJ), 2 Joya Burns (KCH), 3 Kate Millea (KCH).