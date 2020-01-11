Seconds make a superb start to the new year

The Kilkenny ladies second team made a flying start to 2020 when they scored a good win over a youthful Wicklow.

The match in Glendalough started at a fast pace with Wicklow taking the tip. Excellent defensive efforts by Eva O’Donnell, Aoibheann O’Connor, Maggie Byrne and Andrea Parr saw Kilkenny go on counter attack to gain a short corner.

An accurate pass from Parr to Moore which was slipped on to O’Connor saw the ball glide into the back of the net.

Kilkenny ended the first quarter extremely well with a goal from Sophia O’Shea folloowed by Andrea Parr scoring from a short corner.

Wicklow seemed to find their stride in the second quarter, putting huge pressure on the Kilkenny defense, but strong goalkeeping from Doireann McCurdy kept the home side at bay.

This led to a fantastic run up the line from Ellen Daly, which saw her score her first goal of the season.



Kilkenny continued to press on. Great linkage between Farrell and Moore saw the ball passed to Julia Patterson, who secured her first of the match.

Despite tired legs, Kilkenny continued to dominate with further goals from O’Shea and Simpson.

From the whistle which started the third quarter, O’Shea gracefully danced her way past the Wicklow defence and rocketed the ball into the back of the net.

Wicklow quickly came on the counter attack, driving down the field through superb play from their midfielders, once again putting pressure on the kilkenny defense.

Serious defensive composure allowed Kilkenny to regain possession and secure another goal for the away side. This quarter also saw two further goals from Avril Simpson.

By the fourth quarter, fatigue had set into the kilkenny side, who were relieved not to concede and were determined to keep a clean sheet.

The quarter came to a satisfying close with one last goal from Andrea Parr - Kilkenny were up and running for the New Year!

Kilkenny Seconds: Doireann McCurdy, Aoibheann O’Connor, Maggie Byrne, Andrea Parr, Eva O’Donnell, Ellen Daly, Nessa Farrell, Niamh Moore, Julia Patterson, Sophia O’Shea, Avril Simpson