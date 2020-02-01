Kilkenny Golf Notes

KILKENNY

The new Captains, Anthony Cleere and Bridie McGarry, will drive into office officially on Sunday (11am).

The drive-in, sponsored by Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger, will be followed by a four person team champagne scramble with shot gun start.

The scramble will be played over the 18 hole course, with teams playing the first 13 holes they meet. Registration is at 10.15am.

Names should be written on the sheet in the foyer of the Clubhouse before 5pm on Saturday. The draw for teams will be at 6pm.

Golf will be followed by a hot plate. The cost for the day’s activity is €15.

EURO SCHOOL: Club Professional Jimmy Bolger is playing in the seniors European Tour Qualifying School in Portugal.

The top 20 qualified the second phase and and were joined by those who lost their cards last year. There are only five cards available after the six rounds are completed.

Jimmy secured his place for the final four rounds when he finished joint top on four under. He plays the Pinta Course, Pestana Golf Resort, this week.

Despite an encouraging early birdie, Jimmy carded a bogey, double bogey on five and six before recording his second birdie and turned one over for the front nine.

A solitary birdie and par were the only bright light of a disappointing back nine. A seven over total leaves him trailing by 10 shots from the top five.

MANAGERS: There will be a meeting of all gents team managers in the Clubhouse this evening (Wednesday) at 7pm.

HIDDEN GEM: At a presentation by the Golfers Guide to Ireland in the K Club pre-Christmas, Kilkenny golf club received the Leinster Hidden Gem Award.

The host was RtTE’s Greg Allen. The award was presented by former Kilkenny member, golf professional and now golf commentator, Gary Murphy.

Former Captains, Mark Grant and Eithne Murphy were on hand to accept the award.

The Hidden Gem award is exactly what it says - a beautifully manicured course, presenting a strong but fair challenge to all comers and worth putting on your list of courses to visit in 2020.

SUBS: The annual club subscriptions are now due. Members will have received notification by e-mail or post of the amount due.

The final day for receipt of subs is by close of business on Friday, February 28.

Membership may be paid as Bank Transfer, in a one off payment to the club as per the Bank details on your bill with your name as reference on the payment; by cheque, credit/debit card or cash to the office.

Again the club has arranged with Premium/Fairway Credit for members to spread payments over 10 months if they so wish.

Members who have previously used the facility need only confirm with the office that they wish to use the system again.

Members wishing to avail of the service for the first time should call into the office to complete the necessary forms.

The closing date to avail of this system is Friday, February 14.

COURSE NEWS: The work on the pathway for buggies at the second hole has been completed.

Drivers will access the pathway from the left hand side of the cluster of trees and follow same until they cross the fairway, short of the second green and join up with the pathway leading to the third tee box.

Competitors whose ball comes to rest on the pathway will be allowed to lift, clean and drop, not nearer the hole, without penalty.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 13 hole singles, 1 Jack McNamara (16/12) 30 (b4); 2 Noel Power (9/7) 30; 3 Neil Loy (10/7), 29 (b4); gross, Graham Nugent (scr) 26; 4 Ollie O’Connor (12/9) 29 bB2); 5 Martin Byrne (10/7) 29.

Category 1 (15-19) Michael McCarthy (18/13) 28 (b7); Category 2 (20+) Noel O’Sullivan (20/14) 25.

Two's Club - 6th Luke Kelly, John Grace, Paschal Connolly, Conor O’Shea; 10th John Doherty, Michael Egan.

Each 'Two' receives €47.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

January 25, gents Cross-card, 1 Jerry Rowe, Ollie O'Connor, Dom Murphy, Liam Merrins 66pts (b3); 2 John Clarke, Morgan Doyle, Larry Gittens, Pat Dunphy 66 (b6); 3 Rob O'Shea, Damian Casey, Pat McEvoy, Jerry O'Dwyer 66; 4Pat Walsh, Noel Power, Bernie Clarke, Michael O'Sullivan 65; 5 Aidan Phelan, Tony Butler, Martin Duggan, Brendan McIntyre 64 (b6).

Heartiest congratulations to Dom Murphy, who has now won a Saturday Crosscard in each decade since the sixties.

League Table, round 11, 1 Noel Maher 118; 2 Pat Walsh 115; 3 Pat Hickey 114; 4 Ben McGarry 113; 5 Rob O'Shea 111; 6 Philip O'Neill, Ronan Morrissey 108; 8 Brian Cullen 106; 9 Aidan Brennan 105; 10 Larry Gittens 104.

Senior gents January 23, 14 hole Stableford, 1 Michael Hayes, Bob Greany, Michael O'Reilly, Fr Pat Duggan 70; 2 Pat Collins, Eddie Guilfoyle, Roger Ryan, Chris Kelly 69; 3 Philip O'Neill, Reay Brandon, Donie Butler, Brian Keane 67 (b3); 4 Frank Bradbury, Matt Ruth, Dermot Moloney, Liam Barry 67; 5 Frank Byrne, Jim Meredith, Oliver Duggan, Henk Van Der Puil 65 (b7); 6 Billy Burke, Tom Brett, Maurice Ryan, Eamonn Everard, 65 (b7); 7 Liam Cody, John O'Regan, Peter Dabinett, Seamus O'Sullivan 65.

The seniors next competition is on Thursday. Check in from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15.

Members subs, €10, for 2020 are now due.

Next month’s diary - Thursday, February 13, senior Captain Brian Keane’s drive-in

LADIES CLUB: New temporary tee boxes are in place on the 9th and 10th tees. This is to allow work on reconstruction of the new tee boxes which should be ready for the official playing season.

A temporary tee box is also in place on the 4th. A new winter season tee box will be constructed in the coming months.

PRESENTATIONS: For 2020, the presentation of prizes will be scheduled for the last Tuesday of each month, commencing in February. The next presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25.

INTO GOLF: In a bid to boost the membership of women in golf clubs, the ILGU with the Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) launched the Ladies Get Into Golf programmes in 2014.

Kilkenny launched the Ladies Get Into Golf programme in 2016. The initial minimal fee allows ladies who might like to play golf the opportunity to participate in a structured eight week programme which consists of golf lessons with Club Professionals and on course activities with experienced lady golfers from the ladies club called ‘Buddies‘.

This allows the participants to gain technical instruction and enjoy the social environment of the club. Times are officially assigned for play on the course.

It is expected that this method of introduction to golf will encourage and inspire more ladies to give it a go.

ROUND ROBIN: It is encouraging to see so many ladies entering the Round Robin competition.

The competition will run from the beginning of February to the middle of March.

There are still places available. This competition caters for all categories of handicap.

RESULTS: Senior ladies, January 23, nine hole Stableford, 1 Mary Prendergast, Ann Kelly, Trish Leech 32; 2 Jane Duggan, Margaret Harmer, Mary Feighery 29; 3 Joan Cashin, Breda Comerford, Frances Gray 28; 4 Catherine Barrett, Frances Graham, Mary Shields 28; 5 Breda Kavanagh, Mary Gorman, Teresa Brandon 26.

The next outing is a nine hole competition on Thursday. Check-in before 9.20 for a 9.30am tee-off.

SNOOKER: The first semi-finalists in the men’s snooker singles are Andy Melay and P.J. Martin.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.22pm senior gents, 1.30 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Saturday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 10.58 to 11.22am visitors, 11.30am to 1.22pm gents Crosscard, 1.30 to 1.46pm ladies Crosscard; Sunday, 8.18am to 2.10pm Captains Anthony Cleere and Bridie McGarry drive-in; Monday, 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Tuesday, 7.30 to 8.42am members time, 8.50 to 10.02am ladies 13 holes, 10.10 to 10.34am ladies 13 and eight hole draw, 10.42 to 10.58am Ladies Into Golf, 12.18 to 1.30pm ladies 13 holes, 1.38 to 2.18pm ladies 13 and eight hole draw; Wednesday, February 5, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time.

CALLAN

The men’s spring league will start in February at Callan GC.

Entrants can submit their details to the competition secretary directly or via the weekly newsletter link.

AGM: The following people were elected to serve the club in 2020. Elected to the executive finance committee were Denis Lawlor (chairperson), Denis Collins (Treasurer) and Mary O’Hanlon.

Ladies Club officers: Lady President, Mary Manning; Lady Captain, Anna Corr; Lady Vice-Captain, Anna Starr; Secretary, Kathleen Phelan; Treasurer, Mary D Grace; Competition Secretary, Noleen Quinlan; Handicap Secretary, Ena Kennedy. Ladies on the joint management committee are Anna Corr, Anna Starr, Mary Manning, Noelle Cody, Mary O’Hanlon.

Men’s Club officers: President, Eamon Holohan; Captain, Joe Madigan; Vice-Captain, Denis Lawlor; Secretary, Michael Quinlan; Treasurer, Denis Collins; Junior Officer, Denis Carey. Men on joint management committee: James Wellwood, Billy Mernagh, Jim Kehoe, Mossie Skehan, Tom Walsh, Richard Condon

LADIES: Results, ladies competition, January 21: 1 Mary D Grace, 2 Teresa Phelan.

MEN: There will be a men’s open singles competition today (Wednesday) to kickstart midweek golf. The competition is also open to visitors. Entry fee is €10.

There was a great turnout for the men’s weekend competition, with over 50 golfers competing. Results: 1 Michael Foley, 28pts; 2 Jeff Lynch, 27pts; 3 Nigel Dagg, 26pts (c/b). Twos club: Niall O’Sullivan, fourth hole; Michael Foley, eighth hole.

COMPUTER: The computer in the hall is now in use for competition entry and recording scores. Golfers are encouraged to use it to ensure scores are picked up.

COURSE: Golfers are reminded to repair their pitch marks.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 28, 29 and 33. Lucky dip (€30) winners were Richard Browne, Anna Corr and Abby Egan. The jackpot is now €4,250.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Open singles stableford. Thursday: Senior ladies day. Saturday: Society 10.20 to 11.50 am. Men’s singles stableford. Sunday: Men’s singles stableford. Monday: RGA, 11am to 1pm. Tuesday: Ladies nine and 12-hole singles.

CASTLECOMER

The first big date on the Castlecomer GC calendar will see the final of the Team Winter League played on Sunday, February 23.

The Joint Captains’ Drive-In is on Sunday, March 1, while the third annual Team Championship fundraising class will run from May 7 to 10. July will see the Lady Captain’s Prize Day with the Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups on July 18 and 19.

The Men’s Captain’s Prize Day will be held in August, while the President’s Prize for Ladies and Men is in September.

MANAGERS: To manage an inter-club team this year contact men’s secretary, Matt Dooley, tel 086-3139548.

SUBSCRIPTIONS: With the drive-in planned for Sunday, March 1, now is the time to pay the annual sub. An extra incentive to pay the optional €25 insurance is the bonus three figure cash prize and wristwatch as a reward for a hole-in-one in competition.

SENIORS: Thirty seniors enjoyed the balmy conditions for their weekly competition. Results: 1 Johnnie Brennan (12), Shan Butler (16), Michael Doheny (18), Tony Cooper (27), 70pts; 2 Ollie Gleeson (16), Ger Comerford (24), Eddie Fogarty (28), 59pts; 3 John Kelly (15), Seán Scanlan (17), Christy McGrath (25), 59pts.

SINGLES: Results, men’s winter 13-holes singles, January 26: 1 Roddy McMyler (18), 34 pts (b6); 2 Johnny Brennan (12), 33pts; gross Damien Knox (6), 25pts; 3 Gerry Irwin (14), 32pts.

WINTER: Teams C and E topped the seventh round of the Winter Team League with 114 points each. Star scores over the 13 holes were: Team A - Paudie Mulhall, 29pts; Team B - Damien Knox, 30pts; Team C - Roddy McMyler, 34pts; Team D - Martin O’Donnell, 31pts; Team E - Gerry Irwin, 32pts; Team F - Johnny Brennan, 33pts; Team G - Tommy O’Neill, 29pts; Team H - Marty O’Shea, 30pts; Team I - Christy Comerford, Paddy Neary, Ger Comerford, 28pts each.

After seven rounds of competition Teams C and H lead the way on 818 points apiece. Teams E and I are next on 803 points, closely followed by Team A on 800 points and Team G on 794 points.

The big final is on February 23, when four teams will battle it out for the honours.

TGIF: Weather permitting, the 2019 TGIF final will be played on Saturday, February 7. With the 12 best ladies and men teeing off at the first over 11 holes, a player will be eliminated at each hole with only two players left teeing off at the 11th tee-box.



GOWRAN PARK

Subscription fees are now due at Gowran Park GC.

Golfers must ensure all accounts are brought up to date before the drive-in on Sunday, February 23.

RAFFLE: The club has launched the club raffle for 2020. All proceeds will be invested in the development of the golf course. Tickets are available from all committee members or in the golf office. The draw will be held on Sunday, February 23.

SINGLES: Results, ladies nine-hole singles, January 22: 1 Charlotte Boote (25), 23pts; 2 Helena McCormack (12), 19pts; 3 Sinead Kearney (10), 19pts.

SCRAMBLE: Results, Golden Golfers 11-hole scramble, January 24: 1 Dan Stallard (8), Peter O’Shea (23), Mary Cotterill (27), 35.2 nett; 2 Tony Dunne (8), Liam Dowling (18), Fionnula Taylor (31), John Kirwan (29), 35.5 nett; 3 Liam O’Dwyer (13), John Whelan (18), Valerie Gallagher (21), 35.8 nett; 4 Frank Costello (12), Seamus Fitzpatrick (16), Jos Holden (32), 36.0 nett.

DIARY: Thursday & Friday: Weekly open singles. Saturday & Sunday: Members’ 11-hole singles.



BORRIS

Results open singles January 26: 1 Brendan Malone (13), 41pts; 2 Jimmy Conran (12), 40pts (B9); 3 Alan Foley (13), 40pts; gross Martin Bolger (8), 33pts; 5 Pat Kelly (12), 39pts (B9); 6 Kieran Kelly (17), 39pts.

SINGLES: Results, weekly nine-hole singles, January 26: 1 Justin Manning (12), 22pts; 2 Dave Conlon (16, Kilkenny), 21pts; 3 Aidan Somers (18), 20pts.

Results, weekly nine-hole singles, January 19: 1 Dermot Maher (21), 23pts; 2 Justin Manning (12), 21pts; 3 Brendan Kiernan (11), 20pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition: 1 Brid Whelan (13), 38½; 2 Helen Jordan (18), 39 nett; 3 Janette O’Neill (32), 39 nett.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 1, 8, 9 and 12. Lucky dip (€20) winners were Des Gannon, Michael Carey and Sonja Cosgrave. The jackpot is now €10,000.



New Ross

Twelve teams went out in the seniors weekly game.

Results - 1 Jimmy Furlong (13), Larry Shannon (21), Jamesie Wallace (22), Jim ‘Dublin’ Ryan (25) 95pts; 2 Mikey Lee (16), Peter Goggin (17), Willie Wallace (20) and Paddy Mahony (21) 94 pts, courtesy of a better back nine.