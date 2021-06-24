Kilkenny Hockey Club receives Texaco funding boost

The presentation to Kilkenny Hockey Club was made at a private ceremony held at the Texaco Service Station in Talbot’s Inch
Kilkenny Hockey Club were county winners in the recent Texaco 'Support for Sport' initiative and have been presented with a cheque for €5000.
The funds will be used to purchase sports equipment for new starters, both adults and children, with any remaining balance to be used to increase participation.
One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, Kilkenny Hockey Club hosts mixed social hockey every summer and encourages everyone of any experience or age to come out and get active.
Currently, the club fields three senior womens' teams and two senior mens' teams supported by 337 underage members.
The presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.
Under its Texaco 'Support for Sport' initiative, launched last September, a fund of €130,000 was set aside for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.
More News
The presentation to Kilkenny Hockey Club was made at a private ceremony held at the Texaco Service Station in Talbot’s Inch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.