Kilkenny Hockey Club receives Texaco funding boost

Kilkenny

The presentation to Kilkenny Hockey Club was made at a private ceremony held at the Texaco Service Station in Talbot’s Inch

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Hockey Club were county winners in the recent Texaco 'Support for Sport' initiative and have been presented with a cheque for €5000.

The funds will be used to purchase sports equipment for new starters, both adults and children, with any remaining balance to be used to increase participation.

‘These girls have a great winning mindset’- Kilkenny Camogie Boss Brian Dowling

One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, Kilkenny Hockey Club hosts mixed social hockey every summer and encourages everyone of any experience or age to come out and get active.

Currently, the club fields three senior womens' teams and two senior mens' teams supported by 337 underage members.

 The presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Under its Texaco 'Support for Sport' initiative, launched last September, a fund of €130,000 was set aside for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. 

WATCH: Musicians Protest in Kilkenny City - Local Reaction

Rugby fans set to return next month at the Aviva Stadium

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie