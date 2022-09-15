Pictures: Medals awarded to KCETB students full of hope and promise

Silver Medallist - Twelve “exceptional young people” who have each made a difference to their school community have been awarded Student of the Year 2022 for their respective post-primary schools in counties Kilkenny and Carlow.
Pictured are Ella de Búrca, Coláiste Pobail Osraí Kilkenny, Glen Crowe, Abbey Community College, Ferrybank, Eleanor Williams, Borris Vocational School Co Carlow, Danny Kehoe, Tyndall College Carlow and Michael Delahunty, Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny.
All photographs: Patrick Browne
Student of the Year awards for 'exceptional' KCETB students
