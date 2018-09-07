Urban apartment living with views over nature reserve

DNG Ella Dunphy have a listing for a beautiful two-bedroom ground floor apartment, located in an exclusive development just off the Castlecomer Road.

The location of 52 Ardilea is second to none. The apartment is a three-minute walk from the city centre.

Built in 2006 the apartment is presented in turnkey condition with bright and spacious accommodation throughout.

Ardilea is accessed through security gates which provides for a secure gated community. The apartments are surrounded by landscaped gardens overlooking Newpark Fen.

Situated in one of the most appealing addresses of Kilkenny City, Ardilea is within easy walking distance of a selection of local services and amenities including Kilkenny College, Kilkenny Golf Club and the Newpark Hotel.

Viewing is a must and by appointment only. The guide price is €220,000. Further information from DNG Ella Dunphy on 056-7786000.