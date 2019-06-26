Kilkenny Property Watch: An exclusive development in an exclusive locality

A superb development of detached 4 bedroom “A” rated executive homes off the Dublin road,

just outside the Ring Road at Leggettsrath Kilkenny. An exclusive development in an exclusive

locality, easily accessible to all the amenities of Kilkenny city. These detached executives’

homes of C.1765 Sq. ft will be constructed by local home builder Raggett Homes, who have

completed several Kilkenny developments and have decades of experience in developing private

developments and “one off” homes throughout the South East. Visit their website www.raggetthomes.com

Designed by PBA, an established firm of Kilkenny architects to exceptionally high standards. These

homes will provide the ultimate in executive style accommodation, in an easily accessible location.

The development is adjacent to the main rail line into Kilkenny City, Cillin Hill Agri Centre &

Purcellsinch Business Technology Park.

Accommodation:

The houses at Harrowville have been designed to provide the ultimate living space throughout. The 1765 sq. includes:

Welcoming Entrance Hall with storage closets, stairs and natural light windows. Wheelchair accessible, guest

toilet with WHB & WC fitted. Kitchen hub with ample space for fitted units, ample dinning space & connectivity to reception room.

Utility room with usual plumbing and door out.

Garden room with patio door to garden.

Family room with picture window to front garden.

The first floor is laid out to provide 4 double bedrooms with alcoves. In fitted wardrobes, a spacious family

bathroom and an en suite with room for WHB, WC & shower.

Allowances:

We provide the ultimate design, space, layout and functionality, while conscious that you want to make your own mark

in your new home. With this in mind we have allocated generous allowances to allow you to install your dream kitchen,

choose your sanitary fittings, design the location and standard of and fitted wardrobes, tile the bathroom to your designer stove.

Specification:

• ‘A’ Rated energy efficient homes

• East facing rear garden

• Cobbelock front driveway

• Attractive stone finish to front elevations

• Air to Water heating systems

• Future Proof D.G Windows

• Generous tiling, kitchen, sanitary ware, wardrobe and stove allowances

• Light filled spacious accommodation throughout

• Only 500m Kilkenny Ring Road

• 10 year Homebond Insurance

• All walls, ceilings and timberwork painted white

Agents Sherry FitzGerald McCreery 056 7721904