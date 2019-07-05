Kilkenny Property Watch: A country home with plenty of added extras in Kells

The Grange,

Kellsgrane,

Kells

This fantastic property comprises of a two-storey detached residence which was built approximately ten years ago.

The property is approached from the gate via a very attractive stone and wrought iron splayed entrance through electric gates and a stud-railed gravelled driveway which allows access to this very fine residence.

It comprises of bright spacious accommodation complete with granite arch entrance, granite sills and a host of important extras to include: high quality flooring, lighting and high quality doors architraves.

Fantastic Views

The entrance hall includes a raised balcony which allows access to accommodation which flows naturally through the house and looks out onto a green countryside with fantastic views. It includes nine feet ceilings, high quality wide plank oak floors, custom built oak staircase and a host of other features expected of a home of this nature.

The property is located in Kellsgrane, Kells, a lovely rural townland sited just one kilometre from Kells village, just off the Kells/Ennisnag road. Kells provides all essential services and amenities to include primary schools, shops and is a very popular place to live in just a short distance from Kilkenny City, Stoneyford, Callan and the M9 motorway .

Accommodation comprises of an arched granite stone entrance to the hallway. There is a sitting room and a dining room with double oak doors allowing access to the kitchen. There is also a very large utility room and a downstairs toilet.

Attractive

Another attractive feature of this property is the games room with double french doors which allow access onto a side balcony. There is also a downstairs bedroom with an en suite bathroom.

There is a stunning high quality custom built solid oak staircase which allows access to first floor landing with panelled walls and balcony which looks onto the front hallway.

The landing boasts double french doors which allow access to a balcony with wrought iron railings. The property also has beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. There are four bedrooms upstairs all with en suite bedrooms.

Impressive

Outside, the property is sited on three acres and this is approached from the road via a very impressive stone entrance with wrought iron railings and a splayed wrought iron gate which allows access to two stud railed paddocks which are sited all around the house along with a hedgerow boundary.

For more contact Donohoe Town & Country Patrick Street on 056 777 0400 or 087 25 777 11.