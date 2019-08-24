Kilkenny Property Watch: A wonderful bungalow in a great location

71 Aylesbury,

Freshford Road,

Kilkenny,

R95 FY6N

71 Aylesbury is a wonderful two bedroom bungalow located on a convenient and much sought-after area enjoying a host of excellent schools, services and recreational facilities on its doorstep.

The entrance door opens into a hallway of impressive interior finish with generously proportioned living space combined with bright spacious bedrooms. Ideal home for first time buyers, this house offers the perfect balance of light and comfort.

St. Luke’s General Hospital and St. James’ Park are all within walking distance while Kilkenny City Centre is only 2km away.

The Guide Price is €195,000 and the BER is E1.

Viewing is a must and by appointment only! Contact Ellla Dunphy DNG ELla Dunphy 056 7786000