Kilkenny Property Watch: 'Radharc Na Coille' is a modern home in excellent condition

"Radharc Na Coille"

Curraghlane

Skeoughvosteen

Co Kilkenny

R95 VX84

'Radharc Na Coille' is located in the peaceful countryside setting of Skeoughvosteen, close to Graiguenamanagh on circa 0.59 Acres. The house extends to 148.57m² / 1,599 Sq. Ft. (approx). This delightful property was built by the current owners in 2006 and is presented in excellent condition.

The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, family room, sun room, utility room, guest wc, three double bedrooms and family bathroom.

Gardens & Grounds:

Steel gates lead into a tarmac driveway. This driveway continues around to the rear of the house where there is space to park multiple cars and gives access to a large garage and shed. To the rear of the property there is a ramp that provides wheelchair access to the house. The front garden is laid in lawn and is bordered by hedging and mature shrubs. There is a rear lawn with a mix of fence and natural hedge boundaries. There is a separate area at the end of the garden for growing vegetables.

Location:

The property is located in Skeoughvosteen a rural townland approximately 6 kilometers from Graiguenamanagh, 7kilometers from Goresbridge and 9 kilometers from Borris. Skeoughvosteen Church & Primary School are 3 kilometers away with the Blacks & Whites GAA Club close by. Graiguenamanagh provides all essential services to include Primary, Secondary Schools, Supervalu & Aldi. New Ross is just a 15 minute drive away and Waterford City is approximately 40 minutes away. Carlow town is a 30 minute drive and Kilkenny City is also just 25 minutes away in this wonderful country location. Viewing is highly recommended.

The Guide Price is €295,000 and the BER rating is C2. PRSA: 001710.

For further details call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941.