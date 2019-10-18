Kilkenny Property Watch: An excellent balance of living and entertainment space

"Grange Castle"

Grange

Barna

Via Thurles

Co Kilkenny

E41 F7D8

“Grange Castle” is a magnificent and spacious five bedroom detached dormer residence enjoying a magnificent setting on circa 0.52 Acre / 0.21 Hectare of landscaped gardens.

The property is located in a peaceful countryside setting close to the village of Grange on the Tipperary border with County Kilkenny.

Built in 2006, this unique home has a traditional country style atmosphere and with many examples of bespoke aspects of design that stand out. With its excellent balance of family

living and entertaining space that blends into each other, the residence is full of light and space and finished to a very high standard.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 2,852 Sq. Ft. / 265 Sq. M. approx. laid out over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: impressive entrance hall, living room, open plan kitchen/dining/family room, utility room and three good-sized double bedrooms (main with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe). A family bathroom completes the accommodation at ground level.



The layout at first floor level comprises: large landing area, two large double bedrooms sharing a bathroom.

The gardens extend to circa 0.52 of an acre of landscaped gardens and a patio which adds another space for living and entertaining in the summer time. There is also a detached garage.

A sweeping gravel driveway is bordered by mature lawns with a selection of plants and trees. There is parking for several cars to the front and side of the property.

Viewing is highly recommended.

Guide Price: €335,000

BER: B3

PRSA: 001710

For more information or to arrange a viewing call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941.