Kilkenny Property Watch: A home with a view in the beautiful surrounds of Kilfane

Kilfane Demesne

Kilfane West

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 PF88

Built in 2006 this is an imposing detached executive residence situated on an elevated site enjoying stunning views of Kilfane and the surrounding country side.

The property is located just off the R448 Thomastown to Gowran Road approximately six kilometres from Thomastown and almost opposite the Longman of Kilfane Hostelry.

The site is elevated and extends to circa 1.21 acres with mature shrubs, lawn area, service area and a patio allowing for al fresco entertaining, weather permitting.



The electric gates with cut stone wall and pillars provides access to the tarmacadam drive which sweeps up to the front door.

A detached garage (7.5m x 7.3m) features a toilet with whb and wc and up over door to front.

The first floor (2.9m x 7.5m) is used as a home office and has its own radiator.

This is an extremely well-minded and attractive family home in a quiet rural location, yet close to Thomastown and Kilkenny.

All carpets, curtains and blinds as fitted and electrical appliances in kitchen as listed are included in the sale.

Viewing is highly recommended.

The guide price on this property is €395,000. The energy rating is BER is C1.

For more information or to arrange a viewing of the property contact John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056-7721904 or 086- 2324941.