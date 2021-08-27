Property: Tour this 2-bed apartment with a view in Kilkenny city - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
12 Bishop's Court, Troys Gate, Kilkenny, Kilkenny
2 bed, 2 bath, €220,000
12 Bishop's Court is a stylish apartment situated in the small, secluded and very private development of Bishop's Court, situated at Troy’s Gate in Kilkenny City. The property is located just a few minutes walk from the historic Kilkenny town centre and a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city.
CLICK 'NEXT' FOR NEXT PIC
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.