27/09/2021

Sion Road buildings in Kilkenny to be demolished to make way for 43 new houses

Planning permission granted by Kilkenny County Council

Buildings on Sion Road in Kilkenny to be demolished to make way for 43 new houses

The site on the Sion Road

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Permission has been granted by Kilkenny County Council for the demolition of existing buildings and the construction of a new residential development on the Sion Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

In total, 3,031sq.m. of gross floor area is set to be levelled at former Sion Hermitage lands to make way for 43 new two-storey houses.

6 houses will be five-bed detached houses, 27 will be four-bed detached houses and 10 will be three-bed semidetached houses.

Residential and visitor car parking spaces, a pumping station compound, landscaping and open spaces are included in the approved plans.

So too is the closure of the existing vehicular access point from the Sion Road and the provision of new vehicular access to the east.

All other site works, landscaping, boundary treatments and services provision complete the approved planning application.

A Natura Impact Statement accompanies the approved application and it was granted subject to a number of conditions on September 16, 2021.

