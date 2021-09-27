Search

27/09/2021

BREAKING: New Kilkenny hotel and short-let apartments get planning approval

The demolition of an existing wholesale warehouse has also been green-lighted

Plans approved for new Kilkenny hotel

Part of the site viewed from Lower New Street, Kilkenny city

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Permission sought by Veridical Limited for the demolition of an existing wholesale warehouse and the construction of a hotel and short-let apartments in the Walkin/Lower New Street area of Kilkenny city has been approved by Kilkenny County Council.

The development of the site will include:

a) Demolition of existing single-storey, 2 storey and 3 storey wholesale warehouses, stores and associated facilities

b) Construction of detached hotel on 4 levels (138 bedrooms on 3 upper levels over hotel lobby and reception, bar/restaurant, kitchen and ancillary support services at ground level)

c) Construction of detached short-let apartments on 4 levels (34 one-bedroom units and 2 two-bedroom units)

d) Construction of detached single-storey service building comprising electricity substation and plant room

e) Reconfiguration of vehicular and pedestrian entrance from Lower New Street and relocation of vehicular and pedestrian entrance from Walkin Street

Permission was granted on September 16, 2021 subject to a number of conditions.

