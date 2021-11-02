Premium three storey terraced family home in Kilkenny city for sale - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR HOME
7 Rose Hill Crescent, Rose Hill, Kells Road, Kilkenny
4 beds - 3 baths - 148m2
ASKING PRICE: €375,000
Number 7 Rose Hill Crescent is a premium terraced three-storey four bedroom family home presented in show house condition throughout. The property is superbly located overlooking a mature green area to the front and has the added benefit of a sun drenched west facing rear garden to enjoy the afternoon and evening sun.
Rose Hill is an exclusive development of large family home built to an extremely high standard of finish in 2005. This impressive home will appeal to buyers looking for a quality property in a much sought-after and convenient location on the edge of Kilkenny city centre.
The bright and well planned accommodation layout extends to 148 Sq. M. / 1,582 Sq. Ft. approx. over three levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room and a guest WC. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, sitting room and the master bedroom complete with an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe. The layout on the second floor comprises: landing area, three generous bedrooms (or two bedrooms and an office) and the main bathroom.
Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Contact John Doherty on 056 77 21904 to arrange.
