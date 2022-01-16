Search

16 Jan 2022

Ask Jackie: Buying a site for a potential new home pending the receipt of planning permission

Jackie White

Reporter:

Jackie White

16 Jan 2022

Email:

jackie.white@raymondwhite.ie

We intend on applying for full planning permission, but we are worried the seller of the site could change their mind if we receive said planning. What can we do to prevent the seller from changing their mind as we will have a substantial amount of money spent on the planning process?

If you have already purchased the site (i.e., signed contracts, paid the full purchase price, and completed the transaction), then the property is yours. The person who sold it to you cannot change their mind no matter the result of any planning process.

The problem for you in this situation is if you are unable to obtain planning permission or you are granted permission on terms that do not suit you. You are left owning a site that you are unable to develop for the purpose you had intended.

If, on the other hand, you are simply "sale agreed" and have not yet purchased the property, then you should instruct your solicitor to negotiate a condition in the contract which is "subject to planning permission".

In this situation, you will be required to sign contracts and pay a deposit of 10 per cent of the purchase price. The vendor will also sign the contracts and depending on what time frame is agreed in the planning permission clause of the contract, you will be afforded a period within which to apply for and obtain planning permission. It is not unusual to see a time frame of six months being allowed in these conditions.

Once your planning permission is granted on terms you are satisfied with, you then proceed to complete the purchase of the property by paying the remainder of the purchase price and taking ownership of the property.

If planning permission is refused, the contract is rescinded and your deposit is returned to you. This type of contract protects you against the seller changing their mind. It is important to make sure you have a binding contract in place before you incur the expense of making your planning application.

You should inform the solicitor representing you in the transaction of your concerns and intention to apply for planning permission so that the appropriate conditions can be incorporated into your contract for sale.

Jackie White is the owner of Raymond White Auctioneering, Ballymahon. Email: jackie.white@raymondwhite.ie Tel: 087 133 4099.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media