Detached bungalow going to auction in Kilkenny with €80k guide price

Mallardstown, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, R95F9P2
2 beds - 1 bath
ASKING PRICE: €80,000
Looking for the ideal local fixer-upper? This detached two bedroom bungalow close to Callan town is going to auction next month via property agents BIDX1.
The property extends to approximately 76 sq. m (818 sq. ft). Vacant possession.
The property provides a detached two bedroom bungalow with off street parking and a garden to the front.
The property comprises a single storey beneath a pitched roof.
Online Auction Date: 17th June 2022.
Diarmuid O’Keeffe gets a clearance past Cian Kenny during last Saturday's Leinster Championship clash in UPMC Nowlan Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.