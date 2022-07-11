Search

11 Jul 2022

BREAKING: New 240-unit housing development to be built in Kilkenny

BREAKING: 240 new homes for Kilkenny

240 new homes to be built on a 45 acre site at Bishop's Lough

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

11 Jul 2022 12:05 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A new 240-unit housing development is set to be launched in Kilkenny city, with construction to commence soon.

Spearheaded by Wallace Contracting Ltd., the planned ‘A’ rated 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes will be 'spacious and modern'.

Wallace Contracting Ltd are excited to be in a position to bring Bishop’s Lough to the market, having acquired a prime development site of 45 acres.

Just 800m from Kilkenny’s High Street, Bishop’s Lough on the Bonnettstown Road will benefit from a pedestrian walkway to the existing Loreto Secondary School and will be sited immediately adjacent to the proposed new CBS School. 

"I am really excited to be bringing this prestigious development to the market," said Matt Wallace, Managing Director of Wallace Contracting Ltd. 

"We have placed huge emphasis on high quality, spacious living in a low density environment so close to Kilkenny city centre." 

Donohoe Town and Country have been instructed as sole selling agents and are very much looking forward to launching this exciting development.

If interested, the agents are taking enquiries for the launch of the first phase, call '056 7770400' or email 'info@donohoeproperties.com'.

