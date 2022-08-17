Search

17 Aug 2022

Three detached properties going to auction as single lot in Kilkenny - click for more!

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

17 Aug 2022 5:08 PM

Carrickshock Farmhouse & Cottage, Carrickshock, Kilkenny, R95Y8W5

AMV: €415,000

DNG Ella Dunphy Ltd are delighted to offer you this unique opportunity to acquire three detached properties, divided into 1) three-bedroom detached family home 2) a one-bedroom detached residence and 3) a middle-detached building which could be suitable for additional accommodation (subject to F.P.P) and is currently only suitable as storage/workshop.

Each building oozes charm and atmosphere and finds a real balance between old and new with wonderful bright and spacious accommodation throughout.

This magnificent setting is also truly outstanding with a breath-taking landscaped garden, offering an oasis of privacy and tranquillity all while been ideally located less than five minutes from the M9 Motorway linking Kilkenny/Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is recommended to fully appreciate all these fine properties has to offer. Viewings are by appointment only! Call 056 7786000 to arrange

