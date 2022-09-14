Premium property close to Kilkenny city for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

11 Oakwood, Kilfera, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny, R95 AHY1

** Open Viewing Saturday 17th September from 1pm to 1.30pm **

Number 11 Oakwood, Kilfera is a four bedroom detached bungalow standing proudly on C. 0.25 Acres of gardens.

Oakwood, Kilfera is a sought-after and leafy enclave of detached bungalows situated just 4km from Kilkenny City Centre.

The location just off the Bennettsbridge Road will appeal to buyers looking for a premium home on the edge of Kilkenny City.

The property was built in 1977 and extends to 140.60 Sq. M / 1,513 Sq. Ft.

The spacious and light accommodation comprises: entrance hall which runs the length of the property, living room, kitchen, dining room, study/games room, guest wc, four double bedrooms and a bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The property is well set back from the road with a tarmacadam driveway and off street parking for multiple cars. The front of the property is bordered by walls to the side and a fence to the front.

The front garden is laid in lawn with and planted with a mix of mature shrubs and trees. The sun drenched and large private rear garden is south west facing and mainly in lawn bordered by mature hedging.

The rear garden is planted with a mix of shrubs, trees and climbing plants and is not overlooked. A wooden garden shed is practical for storage needs.

ASKING PRICE: €300,000

For more information, contact Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny on 056 77 21904.