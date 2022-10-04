New to market: Premium and spacious Kilkenny property for sale - see pics!

2 Penstons Gardens, Kennyswell Rd, Kilkenny
DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) are delighted to present 2 Penstons Gardens to the market.
This beautiful light filled four-bedroom semi-detached home is located in a small and mature development just off the Kennyswell Road.
This wonderful home will appeal to buyers looking for a family home convenient to all amenities of Kilkenny City, with a number of primary and secondary schools within walking distance.
This home further benefits from drive way parking to the front of the property.
ASKING PRICE: €325,000
Viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate this property.
