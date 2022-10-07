Superb turn key family home for sale in Kilkenny - see inside!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
22 Altamount Park, Kilkenny
This wonderful 3 bedroom terraced family home is in turn key condition and is a superb opportunity to acquire a spacious, light filled and tastefully decorated family home.
This home further benefits being located in a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Kilkenny's most mature, sought-after estates.
This wonderful property boasts a low maintenance private back garden, not overlooked.
This home is within walking distance of MacDonagh Junction shopping centre and the historic core of Kilkenny City.
It also benefits from easy access to the Kilkenny City Inner Relief Ring Road and the M9 Dublin / Waterford motorway.
ASKING PRICE: €245,000
Further enquiries to DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000)
