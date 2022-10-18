Dormer bungalow in scenic Kilkenny location for sale - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

Castlehill, Ballygorteen, Castlewarren, Kilkenny

This extended 4 bed detached dormer style bungalow which is situated just 3km from Paulstown in a scenic area.

Whilst the property would benefit from some modernisation throughout, it has great potential to further develop.

Accommodation: Large sitting room, kitchen/dining, lounge, 4 beds, 3 baths, garage.

Location: The property is situated at Ballygorteen, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny in a rural area which is situated approximately 3km from Paulstown.

This is a rural farming hinterland with very attractive views of the countryside.

Paulstown is situated on the main Dublin-Waterford route, and adjacent to junction 7 on the M9.

The area is well served by Waterford/Dublin and Kilkenny/Dublin bus routes with services running regularly, while railway stations are five minutes away in Bagenalstown.

15 minutes to Kilkenny City and 20 minutes to Carlow.

Paulstown provides all essential services and amenities to include Primary schools, shops, public houses, Church but is within easy access to larger supermarkets and shopping centres in Kilkenny and Carlow.

Description: The said property comprises of an extended detached dormer style bungalow which is situated on its own site.

The property is approached from the road via an attractive stone splayed entrance and wrought iron gates through lawned gardens to the front which extend to the side and the rear.

The bungalow is of concrete block construction with a tiled roof and has PVC double glazed windows throughout.

It has been extended to the side to provide for further accommodation.

ASKING PRICE: €230,000

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to arrange!