Historic Kilkenny house sells for seven-figure sum

Kilfane Glebe House
Kilfane Glebe House in County Kilkenny sold for €1,285,000 earlier this year, figures from the Property Price Register show.
The sale price was €35,000 more than the original guide price of €1,250,000.
Built during the Georgian period, the house, a classic two-storey over basement design, had been beautifully restored and maintained throughout.
It sits on a site of c.3.56ha (8.8acres), with a stable yard and courtyard cottage.
Previously owned by renowned artist Hughie O’Donoghue, the property has a storied past and has done service as a film location.
