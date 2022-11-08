Newly refurbished apartment in the centre of Kilkenny city for sale - see inside!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
1a Poyntz Lane Building, Kilkenny
Guiry Real Estate are pleased to bring to the market this newly refurbished 1-bedroomed apartment in the center of the thriving city of Kilkenny.
The property is located on Poyntz Lane behind the Ulster Bank with all amenities on the doorstep.
The property would suit both owner occupiers and investors and generates €1400 per month in rent.
The service charge is €1500 per annum.
ASKING PRICE: €150,000
For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact Guiry Real Estate.
