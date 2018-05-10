Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, May 10

The death has occurred of Robert Croke, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny who died on Tuesday, May 8. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving parents Michael and Carmel, brothers Conor and Damien, sisters Christine, Julie, Sheonagh and Kathleen, grandmother Brigid (Walsh), brother-in-law Hugh, nieces Bambi and Paige, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and many friends.

The late Charlie Doherty

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Doherty,

Levalley, Galmoy, Kilkenny May 8th 2018. Unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Charles (Charlie), predeceased by his brother Joe and his sisters Bridget and Peg. Deeply regretted by his brother Sean and his sisters Ann, Kay, Teresa and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Levalley, Galmoy) on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private On Friday Morning.

The late Joe Kealy

The death has occurred of Joe Kealy, Castlehill, Castlewarren, Kilkenny, husband of the late Margaret, sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday morning with funeral prayers that evening at 8.oc. Removal on Saturday afternoon arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 3.oc. Burial immediately afterwards in Castlewarren Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Teac Tom.

The late John Lanigan

The death has occurred of John Lanigan, Laurel Hill, Inistioge, Kilkenny. John died peacefully at home in the care of his loving family this morning (Wednesday). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Deirdre and partner Paul, son Donal and partner Caoilte, brother Jim, his sisters Jane and Maureen, nieces and nephews and his many friends.

Reposing in Ryan's funeral home, New Ross from 6pm tomorrow (Thursday) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Columcille's Church, Inistioge for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.