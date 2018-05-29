Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, May 29

The late Anthony Maxwell (Tony) Carroll

The death has occurred of Anthony Maxwell (Tony) Carroll, Turkstown, Piltown, Kilkenny, formerly of Tom O' Brien Construction, Waterford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, daughter Deirdre, son Dermot, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Dionne, grandchildren Dylan, Darragh and Shane, brother Richard, sister Ann, sister-in-law Phil and predeceased by brothers Billy, Pat and John. Also sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home , Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday (May 29th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (May 30th) at 11am. Burial in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Margaret Molloy

The death has occurred of Margaret Molloy (née Torpey), Mealoughmore, Windgap, Kilkenny on 27th May 2018, late of Mealoughmore, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply missed by her beloved husband Seamus, son Dermot, daughters Ann, Dolores, Patricia, Sinead, Mary and Ciara, mother Ann, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday, 30th May, from 4.30pm to 7pm Funeral Mass in St. Nicholas Church, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday, 31st May, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kitty Murphy

The death has occurred of Kitty MURPHY (née Clooney)

Thomastown Road, Ballyhale, Kilkenny



Kitty Murphy, (nee Clooney), Thomastown Road, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Sheepstown, Dunnamaggin. Peacefully on Monday, 28th May 2018, at St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John and Larry, Larry’s partner Dawn, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday from 6pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Martin of Tours Church, Ballyhale arriving at 8.30pm approx. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12n oon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.