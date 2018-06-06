Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, June 6

The late John Barnaville

The death has occurred of John Barnaville (woodturner), Tober na Pestia, Freshford, Kilkenny, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons Brian, Robert, daughter Lydia, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers at his residence on Thursday morning at 10amfollowed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.