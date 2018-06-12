Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, June 12

The late Elsie Cooney

The death has occurred of Elsie Cooney, "Sonas" Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Tommy Henderson

The death has occurred of Tommy Henderson, Foulkscourt, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Joan, daughter Yasmin, son Tommy, grandchildren Emer, Katie, Conan, Sean and Rory, sister Stella, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his son, Tommy's residence, Rathdowney Road, Johnstown from 5pm to 9pm on Tuesday, with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Kierans Church, Johnstown, followed by burial in Johnstown cemetery. Family flowers only, donations is desired to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare team. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Shane McKeever

The death has occurred of Shane McKeever, Rahielty, Rathmoyle, Kilkenny on 11th June 2018, in the loving care of the staff at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness and surrounded by his loving family, Shane, beloved husband of Ellie and much loved father of Henry and Hannah, sadly missed by his wife and children, mother Una, brother Barry, sisters Rachel and Ingrid, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relaives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (13th June) from 12 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Private cremation will take place later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Frank McSweeney

The death has occurred of Frank McSweeney, Marble Crest, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Funeral Arrangements Later