Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, June 20

The late Neville Matthews

The death has occurred of Neville Allenby Matthews, Radestown, Kilkenny and formerly of Naas, Kildare and Chapelizod, Dublin on 19th June 2018, peacefully, at his home and in the care of his loving family, beloved husband of Avril and much loved father of Jennifer, Sam and Evan, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Gordon and Milton, sister Nicki, brother-in-law Niall, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends and colleagues.

Funeral Service on Friday (22nd June) at 2 o’clock in St. Canice’s Catherdal, Kilkenny. Private cremation will take place later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and Brain Tumour Ireland.

The late John Laffan

The death has occurred of John Laffan,

Ballyreddin, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny and formerly of Low Street, Thomastown). John died unexpectedly on Saturday, 16 June at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by His loving family, sisters Joan and Mary, brother Seamus, nieces Maeve, Eimer and Sibéal, nephews Liam and Philip, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and faithful friends.

Reposing at St. Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 6 pm on Monday, 18 June with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Tuesday, 19 June followed by interment in St. Fiachra's Cemetery, Ullard, Co. Kilkenny. Family flowers only please.

The late Sean Moore

The death has occurred of Sean Moore,

Rathangan, Kildare and formerly Kilmanagh Co. Kilkenny June 18th June 2018, peacefully at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his sister Maura, brothers Paddy and Michéal. Will be sadly missed by the Forde Family and his many friends in Rathangan

Reposing at Beech Park Nursing Home on Tuesday evening (19th June) from 5.30 with rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral mass on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Aidan's Churchyard, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny arriving at 12.45 approximately.