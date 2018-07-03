Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, July 3

The late Pat Forristal

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Forristal, No.1 Rosedale, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Formerly of Grannagh and Skeard, Kilmacow. Deeply regretted by his family and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.00 o’clock with removal at 7.00 o’clock to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 o’clock. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Teresa Hickey

The death has occurred of Teresa Hickey, (née Kirwan), 8 Cedarwood Park, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Dromard, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary) 2nd July 2018, peacefully, at her home, Teresa, beloved wife of Peter and much loved mother of Peter, Margaret, Siobhán, Cathál, Seán and the late Mary, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren John and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (3rd July) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Waterford Road, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Wednesday please.

The late Mary O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Mary O'Reilly, (née Kennedy), Ladywell Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Mary, in her 102 year died peacefully at her Home on Monday, 2nd July.

She is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Helen (Brett), son Denis, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Peggy, brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Hannie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing at the Mercy Chapel in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to the main Church.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The late Bernadette Kearney

The death has occurred of Bernadette Kearney, (née O'Byrne),

Loughsullis, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny peacefully in the loving care of her family at her home on Saturday 30th June 2018. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Christopher, Frank, John and Bill, daughters Eileen, Mary, Eithne, Una and Teresa, brother Fintan, sisters Una, Joan, Eithne, Teresa and Ita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday from 6.00pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Kilbride Cemetery, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.