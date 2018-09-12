Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, September 12

The late Martin Brennan

The death has occurred of Martin Brennan, Gaulstown, Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Martin died peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family in his 97th year. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Kitty, sons and daughters James, Anne, Della, John and Irene, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Madge and Monica, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm with prayers recited at 7pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon to the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Ballinamara Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Thursday please.

The late Richie Farrell

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Farrrell, The Ridge, Bilboa, Carlow / Kilkenny at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen, sons Richard, Jim, Colm and Christopher, daughters Emily, Margaret, Eileen, Mary and Deirdre, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his Residence from 1pm on Wednesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday night at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 9.45am followed by removal to Saint Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning.

The late Jimmy O'Keeffe

The death has taken place of Jimmy (James) O'Keeffe, late of Castle Ave and Market St Thomastown Co Kilkenny, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving Daughter Dorinda, Sons Lawrence and Jamie, their Mother Breda, Grandson Finn, Sisters Margaret and Catherine, Brother Bryan, Sister in law, Brothers in law, Nieces and nephews extended family and friends. Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary Thomastown from 5pm on Wednesday 12th September with rosary and Vigal prayers at 7pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery Thomastown. Family flowers only please donations to Gahan House, Graignamanagh. A special thanks to all the staff of both St Luke's Hospital and Gahan House for their exceptional care.