Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 17

The late Laurence (Larry) Gilmartin

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Gilmartin, Barronswood, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny who died on Saturday 15th September 2018 peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, Larry will be sadly by his loving wife Mary (nee Fitzgerald) son Laurence, daughters Mary, Aoife and June (Long), grandchildren Naoise, grace, Aoibh, Anna Rose and Molly sons-in-law David and Robert, daughter-in-law Anegla, sisters Mary (Ludwick), Anna (Dunphy), Bridget (Dalton) and Agnes (Finn), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

Larry will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Monday 17th September from 4pm until 7pm, removal on Tuesday 18th September to Killinaspick Church, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Kilmacow cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre, c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

The late Alice Griffin

The death has occurred of Alice Griffin nee Carroll, Kenure Avenue, Powerscourt, Waterford and late of Piltown Co. Kilkenny who died on Sunday 16th September 2018 peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by her loving family, Alice will be sadly missed by her husband Derry, daughter Nicola (Griffin), son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Katherine and Gearóid, sisters-in-law Teresa (O'Callaghan) and Brigid (Crowley), nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

Funeral arrangements later

The late Margaret McAuley

The death has occurred of Margaret McAuley (Connolly Street and late of New Building Lane, Kilkenny). September 15th 2018 (unexpectedly) at her home. Beloved wife of the late James and much loved mother of Helen, Mary, Audrey, Patrick and Stephanie. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, sister Biddy (Cambridge, England), nephew Sean (Browne), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Audrey's home (15, Clarnwood, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) from 6p.m. to 9p.m. on Monday with Rosary at 8.30p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church, followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The late Anne Murray

The death has occurred of Anne Murray nee Walsh, Lodges Lane, Tramore and formerly of Slieverue and Kilmacow. Beloved wife of Paddy, loving and much loved Mother of Mary, James, Anna, Helenea and William.

Deeply regretted by her brother John and sister Eileen, granddaughters Caoimhe, Saoirse, Shauna, Tara, Serena and Jessica. grandsons Dylon, Luke and Kieran, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home, Waterford, on Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Tramore. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The late Maura Lennon

The death has occurred of Maura Lennon (née McGrath)

St. Killian’s Place, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny, wife of the late Tony. Deeply regretted by her sisters Eileen and Margie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 3.00 o’clock until 6.00 o’clock. Arriving on Monday at Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for requiem mass at 10.00 o’clock. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget (Biddy) Maher

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Maher (née Dowling), Ballydowel, Freshford, Kilkenny and Johnswell, Kilkenny, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, son Nicholas, daughter Marian, brothers Seamus, Martin, Johnny, Peter, Paddy, sisters Agnes, Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Sunday evening from 4.30pm. Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family Flowers only please donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care team. Donation box in Church.