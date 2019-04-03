Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, April 3

The late Joan (Joanie) Burke

The death has occurred of Joan (Joanie) Burke (née Hickey), St. Joseph's Terrace, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Joan died suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and son Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Pakie and John, sisters Bid, Ann and Mary, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving at 7.30. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

The late Frances Sunderland

The death has occurred of Frances Sunderland, Frances (Switsirs, Kilkenny and formerly of Aske, Gorey, Co. Wexford) 1st April 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny), daughter of the late Frederick and Evelyn Sunderland and sister of the late Eric, Tony, Geoffrey, George and Desmond. Frances will be greatly missed by her sister Daphne (Sewell), brothers Sidney and David, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Prayers in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Wednesday evening (April 3rd) at 5.30pm. Funeral Service in Christ Church, Gorey, Co. Wexford on Thursday (4th April) at 3.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.