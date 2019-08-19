Kilkenny deaths for Monday, August 19

The late Paddy Dwyer

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Dwyer. Late of Pearse St., Kilkenny. August 17th 2019 at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Bridget and much loved father of Ger. He will be deeply missed by his son, daughter-in-law Penny, granddaughters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 5pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10.15am followed by removal (via Pearse St.) to St Canice's Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Tom Loughlin

The death has occurred of Tom Loughlin, Ardra, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and family. Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. House Private. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Andrew Murphy

The death has occurred of Andrew Murphy, Bramblestown, Dungarvan, Kilkenny and Borris Lodge Nursing Home. (At St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny) Predeceased by his brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his sisters Catherine, Nora, Mary and Brigid, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 12 noon on Monday with concluding prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Dungarvan, on Tuesday for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kitty Norton

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Norton (née Meagher), Bouleakeale, The Commons, Tipperary/Ballingarry and Strathmore Lodge, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Kitty passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, sisters Nancy, Joan, Nellie and brothers Paddy and Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Donal, Thomas, Billy and Paul, daughters Noreen(Kilkenny), Bernie Meagher (Clonmel), Mary Raleigh (Surrey, UK) and Patricia Norton (Kilkenny and Brussels). Sadly missed by her brother Tom and sister Sr Mary De Paul (UK), her sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home Ballingarry on Monday, 19th August, from 4pm to 8pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 20th August, at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny.

The late Pat Long

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Long, Ard-Mhicil, New Ross, Wexford and formerly of Ballyreddy, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny.) Pre-deceased by his loving son Paul, sadly missed by his loving wife Sarah, daughter Kathleen, sons Paddy, Michael and John, brothers Lar and Marty, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (18th August) from 2pm concluding with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday (19th August) to St. Mary & Michael's Parish Church, New Ross, arriving for funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Ross.

House Private on Monday Morning please. Family Flowers only donations if desired to Wexford Hospice Homecare.

The late Peggy Holden

The death has occurred of Peggy Holden (nee) Conway; Clune, Glenmore, Co.Kilkenny 16th August 2019. Peggy in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Michael, sister of the late Theresa (USA), Jim & Pat Conway Mullinvat.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Daughters Maura, Helen & Martina, Sons Bartley, Wattie & Willie. Sisters Bridie (USA), Kathleen, Sr Ellen (AUS), Sr Anna (AUS), Sr Josie (AUS), Sr May (USA) & Sr Anita (Dublin). Sons-in-law Pat & Tom, daughters-in-law Jean, Annette & Pauline, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm on Monday, 19th August, with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass on Tuesday 20th August in St James' Church Glenmore (via Clune) followed burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.