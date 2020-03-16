Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 16

The late Lee (Leonila) Deegan

The death has occurred of Leonila (Lee) Deegan (née Paulin), Dean Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on March 15 (peacefully) following a short illness, in the care of the I.C.U. staff at St. Jame's Hospital, Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her beloved son Derek, her partner Danny, Derek's fiancee Anita, her loving family in the Philippines and her many friends, especially those in Kilkenny Design Centre and the Irish-Filipino Community. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Catherine (Kitty) McGrath

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) McGrath (née Fitzpatrick), Clone, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday 15th March 2020. Pre-deceased by her husband Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Rita and Joanne, Joanne’s partner Eoghan, grandchildren Michael and Shannon, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A Private Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday 17th March, St. Patrick’s Day, in St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny. Public burial will follow in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19, with the support & agreement of Kitty’s family, we encourage no handshaking or use of a condolence book. We suggest using the online condolences page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Robert (Bobby) Campbell

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Campbell, Cloneen, Crettyard, Kilkenny in the loving care of the matron and staff of Castlecomer District Hospital. Bobby, deeply regretted by his brother James, sisters Kathleen & Mary, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great-grand-nieces, great-grand- newphews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later today.

The late Tom Dowling

The death has occurred of Tom Dowling, Upper Conahy and O Gorman Home, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully at St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his sister Mary and brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his brother Eddie, nephew Maurice, brother in law Noel, grandnephew Charlie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home Freshford from 4.00pm on Sunday evening. Funeral prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to St Colman's Church Conahy arriving at 7.45pm approx. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government and Church guidelines, please note attendance at Funeral Services and Masses should be limited to close releatives and MUST NOT exceed 100 attendees within the Church building.

Also Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19, with the support & agreement of Tom’s family we encourage no handshaking or use of a condolence book. We suggest using the online condolences page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration & cooperation.

The late Anthony Kearns

The death has occurred of Anthony Kearns, Annaghmore, Ballykillaboy, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and formerly of Borefield, Strokestown, Co. Roscommom. who died Saturday 14th of March peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his parents Michael & Kate, brother Des. Anthony will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and all at The Brothers of Charity, Waterford.

Anthony will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Sunday, 15th March, from 12noon until 2pm, Funeral Mass in Kiltrustan Church, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, on Monday, March 16th, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Mass private to the family please.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19, with the support & agreement of Anthony’s family we encourage no handshaking. We suggest using the online condolences page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration & cooperation.

The late Icy (Michael) Lanigan

The death has occurred of Michael (Icy) Lanigan (43 Assumption Place, Kilkenny) 14th March 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home,

Michael (Icy), beloved husband of the late Peggy and much loved father of Mary, Michael, Tommy, Cora, Mark, David and the late Paul, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Eddie and Paddy, sisters Philly, Nora and Lizzie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (15th March) from 2pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Private Funeral Mass for immediate family on Monday at 10.30am in St. John's Church with interment therafter in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

To comply with Government guidelines please be advised that indoor gatherings of more than 100 and outdoor of more than 500 are not permitted. If attending the Funeral please adhere to these guidelines. For those not attending, Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church webcam at www.stjohnskilkenny.com