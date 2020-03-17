Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 17 - St Patrick's Day

The late Robert (Bobby) Campbell

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Cloneen Crettyard 14/03/2020 in the loving care of the matron and staff of Castlecomer District Hospital. Bobby, deeply regretted by his brother James, sisters Kathleen & Mary, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great-grand-nieces, great-grand- newphews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Private Requiem Mass at 11am on March 18th. Private Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of Bobby's family, we encourage no handshaking or use of a condolence book. We suggest using the online condolences page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration & cooperation.

The late Dick Canavan

Dick Canavan ( England and late of McDonagh St., Kilkenny) March 5th 2020. Beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Teresa (T.T.), Veronica, Liam and the late Maria. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Kevin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Private Requiem Mass for immediate family and close friends on Thursday (March 19th) at 11am in St. Canice's Church, followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Due to government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral Mass but cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence at the bottom of this page. A Memorial Service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at a later date.

The late Leonila (Lee) Deegan

The death has occurred of Leonila (Lee) Deegan (nee Paulin) (Dean St., Kilkenny). March 15th 2020 (peacefully) following a short illness, in the care of the I.C.U. staff at St. Jame's Hospital, Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her beloved son Derek, her partner Danny, Derek's fiancee Anita, her loving family in the Philippines and her many friends, especially those in Kilkenny Design Centre and the Irish-Filipino Community.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11a.m. followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Keith Shaw Cardiac I.C.U. at St. James' Hospital.

The late Mary O'Meara

The death has occurred of Mary O'Mara (née Tynan), Chatsworth Street, Castlecomer, Kilkenny,peacefully, after a very short illness, in the kind care of the staff of Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Mary, beloved wife of the late John (Jack) O'Mara. Sadly missed by her loving family: daughter Veronica, cousin Mary, sisters Norah and Bernadette, brothers Tom and Malachy, sisters-in-law Anna and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 5pm on Tuesday concluding with prayers at 6pm for family members and close friends. Funeral arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday for FAMILY and CLOSE FRIENDS only with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In the interest of the containment of the Coronavirus and in line with government directives, please refrain from hand-shaking and body contact. Mary's family fully understand if people refain from attending funeral, condolences can be offered on RIP condolence book or by card. Thanking you for your co-operation at this time.

Due to the government requirement that there be no more than 100 people gathered indoors, and the recommendations of the Irish Bishop's conference, the Church kindly requests that only immediate family and close friends attend the Funeral Mass. We respectfully request that all H.S.E. guidelines be observed at the Funeral Home, Church and Crematorium. A Memorial Service for Lee will be held at a later date for all who wish to pay their respects.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Tobin

The death has occurred of Patrick ( Paddy ) Tobin, Rathlogan Johnstown and formerly Lower Tubrid, Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Paddy died, peacefully, at Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Joan, sister Joanie and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving sons P.J. and Declan, daughters in law Marie and Kathleen, grandchildren Jack, Emma and Lisa, brothers Peadar and Joe, sisters Maura, Chrissie, Frances and Maggie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford, on Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine, arriving for family funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note, in an effort to follow best practice in line with HSE guidelines for Covid-19, we encourage no handshaking or use of a condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation at this difficult time.