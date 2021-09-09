Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, September 9, 2021

Mary Harris, The Sycamores, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kildare

The death has taken place of Mary Harris, The Sycamores, Kilkenny and Kildare (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her brother Sean, sisters Annette and Kitty, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, work colleagues at St Luke's Hospital. relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, 9th September, from 4pm to 7pm.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private requiem Mass for family and close friends will be celebrated for Mary on Friday 10th September in St John's Church at 11.30am, followed by interment in Dunmore Cemetery, Kilkenny. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence, may do so on the condolence page below.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the St John's Parish web cam, at the following link: https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Miriam Lewis, Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Miriam Lewis (Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, formerly John Street, Kilkenny City) died peacefully, on 4th September 2021, at The Blackrock Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Lucinda and Harry. Will be greatly missed by her heartbroken partner Alan. Sadly missed by her special friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City on Friday evening (10th September) from 6pm until 7.30pm. Celebration of Miriam’s Life will take place at 10.30am on Saturday (11th September) at Shasby’s Funeral Home for family and friends followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross Road, Dublin at 2.15pm in the Garden Chapel.

The funeral cortege will travel past Miriam’s former residence, John Street (approximately 11.45am on Saturday (11th September) and her home at Riverview, Ardnore (approximately 12 noon on Saturday 11th September) for neighbours and friends who may wish to show their respect on route to the Crematorium.

Celebration of Miriam’s life can be viewed on the following link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xn4YaOwDQxI

Rafael Mota, Callan Court, Lakeside, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballymun, Dublin / Kildare Town, Kildare

Rafael Mota (Callan Court, Lakeside, Kilkenny City), died peacefully on 8th September 2021, at home, after a long illness bravely fought (aged 14 years), surrounded by and in the loving care of his heartbroken parents Tony and Cristina and his adored sisters, Beatriz and Leonor. Rafael will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents, sisters, family friends and his many classmates.

May Rafael rest in peace. Rafael's funeral will take place privately.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to:

The Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/

The Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

And Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin https://www.olchc.ie

The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional and tender care given to Rafael and family from the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin, The Staff of Bluebird Care, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny City and The GP Practice, Civic Centre, Ballymun, Dublin 9. Tony and Cristina would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this very difficult time.

House strictly private please.

Fritz Rinagl, Aras na hAbhainn, Milltown, Borris, Kilkenny

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, daughter Christine, sister Ilse, brother Erich, grandchildren Joe and Fiona, Gitti, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm to 7pm (for family and close friends). Due to Goverment restrictions and guidelines, Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in Skeoughvosteen Church, for family and close friends, followed by cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to restrictions, can leave a message on the condolence link below.

Fritz's funeral mass can be viewed on link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvROZkXKd-I

REST IN PEACE