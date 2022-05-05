Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, May 5, 2022

Anna Fitzgerald (née Grant)

The Corner House, St. Mullins Road, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Inistioge, Kilkenny / Graiguenamanagh, Carlow

The death has taken place of Anna Fitzgerald (née Grant), The Corner House, St. Mullins Road, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Formerly of Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny.

Anna died peacefully on Wednesday 4th of May 2022 in the care of Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Loving wife of the late Michael (Mechie) Fitzgerald. Anna will be very sadly missed by her daughter Esther, sister Agnes, and her brother Paddy. Predeceased by her brother Jim, and sisters Eily, Peg, Josie, Bridie and Kathleen. A much loved Grand-Aunt, Anna will be sadly missed by all her family.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday for anyone wishing to pay their respects to Anna and the family. Removal at 10.45 on Friday morning, 6th of May, to arrive at Duiske Abbey for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

May Anna Rest in Peace.

Mary Lawless (née Brophy)

Newpark Lower, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kiltealy, Wexford

Lawless, Mary (nee Brophy) (Newpark Lower, Kilkenny and formerly of Mohurry, Kiltealy, Co. Wexford) 3rd May 2022, peacefully at her home and in the loving care of her family, in her 93rd year, predeceased by her husband Ned and son Joey, her sisters Patricia and Frances and brother Joe. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving children Anne, Bríd, Adrienne, Seamus and Eamonn, sons-in-law Paul and Adrian, daughter-in-law Sheila and Bríd's partner PJ, brother Mick (Australia), sisters Breda, Peggy, Dolores and Kathleen, grandchildren Keith, Darragh, Ciarán, Orlagh, Billy, Sam, Kate and Amy, great grandchildren Donnacha, Ciara, Andrew, Oisín and Aoibhínn, in-laws Mary, John, Patsy, Pat and Anne, nieces, nephews extended family, good neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (5th May) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family may do so below.

Nellie Stone (née Maher)

Skehana, Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff in Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget.

Predeceased by her husband George and baby daughter Mary. Nellie will be sadly missed by her children Gret, Alfie, Seán, Sheila, George and Helen, grandchildren Claire, Ciarán, Darragh, Eimear, John, Brendan, Ann-marie, Bryan, Gillian, Caitriona, Aimee, and Adam, great-grandchildren Kim, Saoirse, Aaron, Seán, Eliza, and Ada, in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

MAY NELLIE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (5th May) from 2pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday evening at 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: Castlecomer Parish

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Ladywell Shrine, Ballinakill.

(Donation Box in Church)

Please use the online condolence link on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies and share memories of Nellie.

Andy Webster

Croan, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / Callan, Kilkenny

Andy Webster, Croan, Dunnamaggin and formerly of Kilbride, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Wednesday, 4th May 2022.

Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, parents John and Margaret, brothers Seán, Pat and Seamus, and his nephews David and Simon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, sons AJ, Michael and John, sisters Mary, Ellie, Peg, Bridget and Gina, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Andy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday, 5th May from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the on the following link; Church Media.ie (Callan Parish)

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

REST IN PEACE