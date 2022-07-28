Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Gerry Stapleton

22 St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Gerry Stapleton, Bolton Road, Chiswick, U.K and formerly of 22 St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City died suddenly on 16th March 2022 in hospital surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Deeply missed by his children Geraldine, Elaine and Liam, grandchildren Keeley, Mollie and Alfie, brother Podge and sister-in-law Margaret and all his friends in Dicksboro GAA Club.

MAY GERRY REST IN PEACE

A celebration of Gerry's Life will be held in Shasby's Funeral Home, Kilkenny City on Tuesday 2nd of August 2022 at 2PM followed by interment of ashes in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Additional messages of sympathy and condolences for the family can be emailed to 'shasbyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com'.

The death has occurred of Ann Dempsey (née Middleton)

Castleknock, Dublin / Gowran, Kilkenny



DEMPSEY (née Middleton), Ann (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kyle, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny) July 26th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Pat, cherished mother of Michelle and Mark, grandmother of Emma and Thomas and dear sister of Rose, Mary, Michael, Tony and the late Johnny, Bob, Eileen and Phil. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Karen, Michelle’s partner John, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening (28th July) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Friday (29th July) arriving for Funeral Mass at 12noon followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Ann’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only): www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam

Followed by her committal service: www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

No flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland: copd.ie/donate

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Eileen Gibbs (née Egan)

Ahenure, Callan, Kilkenny



Eileen Gibbs, (nee Egan) Ahenure, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, 26th July 2022.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, her parents John and Kitty, her brother Billy and her sister Biddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughter Mary, son Michael, grandchildren Eve, Amy, Patrick and Luke, daughter-in-law Frances, son-in-law Michael, brothers Jimmy, JJ, Paddy, Michael and Paul, sisters Polly, Rita and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Michael’s residence, (Eircode R95 YR50), Ahenure, Callan on Thursday, 28th July, from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Prayers on Friday afternoon at 2pm followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

REST IN PEACE