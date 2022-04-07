Kilkenny rugby player signs professional contract with Bristol Bears

What a week it has been for Kilkenny's own Martin Mulhall!

He came off the bench for English giants Saracens last week and in a matter of days has just secured a first professional contract with Pat Lam's Bristol Bears.

To say the move to England's top division of rugby comes as a complete surprise would be a disservice to this high performance loosehead prop.

Mulhall has been raising eyebrows representing Swansea University in BUCS Super Rugby (the highest level of men's university rugby union) since moving to Wales last year.

Fred Davies (@DURFC)

Martin Mulhall (@surfc_official)

Rhys Charalambous (@LeedsBeckettRFC) @BUCSSuperRugby front-row trio to join the Bears ahead of the 2022/23 season ✍️ — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) April 4, 2022

"A key part of the Bears recruitment strategy is to find the players that have been missed through the conventional Academy pathways," explains Bristol Director of Rugby, Pat Lam.

"We believe there are good opportunities to recruit mature young players who can make the step up.

"Fred, Martin and Rhys have enjoyed fantastic seasons in BUCS Super Rugby and have earned the opportunity to integrate with the first team squad next season."

Mulhall has also represented Kilkenny College (Class of 2015), IT Carlow, Lansdowne and the Irish Universities team during his playing career.