Former Kilkenny school player primed for Leinster senior debut

It will be a special weekend for the family and friends of Charlie Tector as the former Kilkenny College player looks set to make his Leinster debut off the bench in tomorrow's match versus Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

Wexford-born Tector played with Enniscorthy RFC while also attending Kilkenny College.

He played a leading role in the Ireland U-20s Grand Slam success in 2022, including a late conversion to seal a one-point win against France.

It’s a new back three for Leo Cullen this week with two Academy players, Chris Cosgrave and Rob Russell, joined by the experienced Dave Kearney. It will be Cosgrave’s first involvement of the campaign and only his second start ever.

Ed Byrne, John McKee and Thomas Clarkson is the front row selected by Cullen with McKee and Clarkson making their first starts of the season.

Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins are selected in the second row with Rhys Ruddock back as captain.

Scott Penny and Max Deegan complete the back row.

In the centre Charlie Ngatai is joined by Liam Turner this week, with Irish internationals Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne the half backs.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Chris Cosgrave (2)

14. Rob Russell (9)

13. Liam Turner (7)

12. Charlie Ngatai (5)

11. Dave Kearney (176)

10. Ross Byrne (134)

9. Luke McGrath (180)

1. Ed Byrne (89)

2. John McKee (7)

3. Thomas Clarkson (19)

4. Ross Molony (145)

5. Jason Jenkins (5)

6. Rhys Ruddock (212) CAPTAIN

7. Scott Penny (43)

8. Max Deegan (86)

16. Tadgh McElroy (0)

17. Michael Milne (18)

18. Vakhtang Abdaladze (20)

19. Brian Deeny (3)

20. Martin Moloney (9)

21. Nick McCarthy (50)

22. Charlie Tector (0)

23. Ben Brownlee (0)

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

KO (Parc y Scarlets): 7.35pm – live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.