Search

27 Oct 2022

Former Kilkenny school player primed for Leinster senior debut

Former Kilkenny school player primed for Leinster debut

Charlie Tector during a Leinster rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

27 Oct 2022 2:14 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

It will be a special weekend for the family and friends of Charlie Tector as the former Kilkenny College player looks set to make his Leinster debut off the bench in tomorrow's match versus Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

Wexford-born Tector played with Enniscorthy RFC while also attending Kilkenny College.

He played a leading role in the Ireland U-20s Grand Slam success in 2022, including a late conversion to seal a one-point win against France.

It’s a new back three for Leo Cullen this week with two Academy players, Chris Cosgrave and Rob Russell, joined by the experienced Dave Kearney. It will be Cosgrave’s first involvement of the campaign and only his second start ever.

Kilkenny IHC Final- Main Talking Points

Danesfort 1-36 Thomastown 4-25 (After Extra-Time)

Ed Byrne, John McKee and Thomas Clarkson is the front row selected by Cullen with McKee and Clarkson making their first starts of the season.

Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins are selected in the second row with Rhys Ruddock back as captain.

Scott Penny and Max Deegan complete the back row.

In the centre Charlie Ngatai is joined by Liam Turner this week, with Irish internationals Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne the half backs.

Andy Farrell aims for Ireland to 'be at their best' against South Africa

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Chris Cosgrave (2)
14. Rob Russell (9)
13. Liam Turner (7)
12. Charlie Ngatai (5)
11. Dave Kearney (176)
10. Ross Byrne (134)
9. Luke McGrath (180)
1. Ed Byrne (89)
2. John McKee (7)
3. Thomas Clarkson (19)
4. Ross Molony (145)
5. Jason Jenkins (5)
6. Rhys Ruddock (212) CAPTAIN
7. Scott Penny (43)
8. Max Deegan (86)

16. Tadgh McElroy (0)
17. Michael Milne (18)
18. Vakhtang Abdaladze (20)
19. Brian Deeny (3)
20. Martin Moloney (9)
21. Nick McCarthy (50)
22. Charlie Tector (0)
23. Ben Brownlee (0)

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

KO (Parc y Scarlets): 7.35pm – live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media