Five new school projects in Kilkenny move to design stage

Five significant school projects in Kilkenny have moved to design stage, with funding agreed and work potentially due to begin on each site in the next year.

It’s good news for staff, students and parents, as well as prospective parents and pupils at Kilkenny CBS, St Kieran’s College and Presentation Secondary School, as well as Kilkenny City Vocational School, Colaiste Pobail Osraí and St Canice’s National School.

Local TD John Paul Phelan says letters have been issued to the various principals confirming the news, and described it as a major boost to the city and its environs and an indication of commitment to staff and students.

“The design and planning stage typically takes about 12 months so hopefully by September of next year ground will be broken on several of these projects,” said the Minister of State.

“The pressure for places for boys in the city in particular has been extremely high and distressing for parents and pupils hoping for a place at second level. Several of these investments will alleviate that pressure.”

