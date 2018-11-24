Castlecomer students enthralled by Biodiversity workshop

Transition Year students at Castlecomer Community School were fascinated by the visit of Eileen Conroy, Kilkenny County Council Environmental Officer.

All of the students are engaged in a biodiversity project which involves creating mini habitats on the school grounds, including wild flower gardens, insect boxes, bird boxes and green-ways which will allow natural fauna and wildlife to prosper in and around the school.

The work is part of their biodiversity project whereby they are trying to win the sixth Green Flag for Castlecomer Community School.