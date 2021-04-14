Kilkenny schools have until Friday to apply for 'Safe Routes to School' funding

Schools are still being invited to apply to the Safe Routes to School programme which will support walking and cycling infrastructure for selected schools around the country ahead of the deadline this Friday, April 16, 2021.

Safe Routes to School is the next phase in the Government’s €1.8 billion investment in active travel and will see funding distributed to support school communities looking to enhance walking and cycling facilities.

Selected schools will benefit from infrastructure such as a new front entrance to ease congestion, cycle lane or footpath to facilitate students on their route to school.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD is positive that the scheme will yield a safer commuting environment for beneficiaries.

“Safe Routes to School will deliver safer access routes so that students can travel by foot or bike and communities can enjoy reduced traffic and pollution. We continue to invite schools to send in their expression of interest ahead of the upcoming closing date for this first phase of the programme,” he said.

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton TD emphasised that all schools, no matter their size or location, are welcome to engage in this initial phase of the Safe Routes to School programme so that we can all find ways to make the daily journey to school for every student fun, active and safe.”

The programme, in this first phase, will select a number of schools for participation this year with further opportunities for schools that are not successful in their application to reapply at a later date.

Schools will be chosen for the 2021 programme based on a range of criteria including school type and location.

The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority (NTA) and is supported by the Department of Education.

An Taisce’s Green-Schools is coordinating the programme, while funding will be made available to local authorities which will play a key part in delivering the infrastructure along access routes and at the school gate.

The closing date for Expressions of Interest is Friday, 16th April 2021. Visit www.greenschoolsireland.org/ saferoutestoschool for further information.