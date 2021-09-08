‘Available places’ offer opportunity for college start in Waterford this autumn

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has re-opened applications (through the CAO) to a number of undergraduate courses in a bid to help people achieve their dreams of a college experience and fresh start this September.

Eleven courses at The Sunday Times Institute of Technology of the Year 2021 are available to apply for via the CAO’s ‘available places’ list, meaning these courses are now open for applications from people who have not already applied to the CAO, as well as existing CAO applicants.

Dr Derek O’Byrne, Registrar and Vice President for Academic Affairs at WIT says the institute’s decision to add a wide range of courses to the available places scheme “reflects the Institute’s commitment to providing the widest possible opportunities to school leavers during this difficult and unpredictable time and will allow many students to take stock of their career choices as we emerge from the pandemic.”

“We have already offered more places in 2021 than we did last year but the upheaval of the past 18 months, coupled with the return to campus life for third level students, means that many individuals and families will be reviewing what the best option is for their future. We feel it important to provide an opportunity, where we can, to students who still have not got an offer they are happy with so this year we have added a number of CAO courses to the available places list across levels 8, 7 and 6 and across a variety of disciplines to help anybody who wants to start college in Waterford this year to do so. WIT’s available places offering is right across computing, engineering, arts, business, culinary, science and sport, opening the door for many to their desired futures.”

Dr O’Byrne offers this advice as existing applicants reflect on the CAO offers they receive, or people reflect on the next steps they are considering: “Think about how your decision makes the most of what you like to do and study. Staying true to your skills and interests will likely serve as best navigation for your career ahead.”

The WIT courses on the CAO Available Places list are:

A new honours degree in Business Information Systems which will be a popular choice for the career focused – already there is a demand for graduates from the course.

A number of WIT’s common entry courses, which give students further time to choose their desired discipline. Choose from: Engineering, Arts and Applied Computing.

A selection of two-year level 6 higher certificates which give people an opportunity to go straight into work after two years or if eligible to progress onto a level 8 degree: Culinary Arts, Legal Studies and Business.

Degrees closely tied to niche needs of the growing pharma and life sciences industry in the region: Science (level 7), Molecular Biology with Biopharmaceutical Science, and Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.



People can apply for an 'Available Place' course at WIT from 12 noon on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 – through the CAO website. Available places applicants are encouraged to phone WIT directly to discuss their options before applying. See www.wit.ie/availableplaces for full details.

Potential applicants and people considering CAO offers can be confident in their course decision by reading course pages thoroughly, taking a virtual tour, or asking questions. The ‘Ask WIT’ team is running a drop-in centre, helpline, and web chat over the course of the week.