New September temperature record set in Kilkenny

Yesterday's powerful spell of sunshine across the county has proven to be record breaking, according to the latest data from Kilkenny Weather.
A temperature high of 27.6°C was recorded here, making the hottest September day in Kilkenny on record.
The previous September high here was 26.6°C, recorded in 1991.
A record breaking day in Ireland with new September maxima for Shannon Airport 27.9°, Kilkenny 27.6° , Claremorris 26.4° and Sherkin Island 23.8°. The previous records (all in 1991) were exceeded by +1.8, +1.0, +1.3 and +0.6, respectively. @extremetemps @eddy_weather @EKMeteo— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) September 7, 2021
The all-time national September temperature record of 29.1°C, recorded in Kildare in 1906, remains intact!
