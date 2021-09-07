Search

07/09/2021

Planning appeal launched after new Kilkenny city carpark refused permission

Planning appeal launched after new city carpark refused permission

The IMC cinema on Barrack Street, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The decision to refuse planning permission to build a ‘new temporary carpark’ on Barrack Street in Kilkenny City has been appealed.

City Cinemas Limited originally applied for permission to build the development at the rear of the existing site.

The development would significantly increase parking spaces on the city street.

Plans consisted of the provision of a new temporary car park consisting of 62 new car parking spaces for a period of up to five years.

Minor alterations to the existing vehicular entrances off Barrack Street and the removal of existing boundary fencing to provide pedestrian access to the adjacent cinema site also featured in the refused submission.

