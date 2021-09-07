Kilkenny company scoops major healthcare award for world-leading Covid-19 research

Kilkenny-based company MyBio have been awarded the ‘Public Sector Healthcare Support Award’ for 2021 by an expert judging panel from the Public Sector Magazine.

MyBio are based in Kilkenny and are a leading distributor to the research, pharmaceutical and diagnostic testing laboratories in Ireland.

The company were the first to bring Covid-19 rapid tests to Ireland and are the distributor of the most accurate antigen and antibody tests on the market.

Managing Director Linda Nolan was delighted to receive the award.

“It’s great recognition for our team who’ve done so much work in the area of rapid testing and diagnostics for Covid-19 over the last year. We’ve spent hundreds of hours researching these tests and it gives us great satisfaction to see businesses and people using them to start working and living again safely,” she said.

“We’re now working with thousands of businesses across the country to ensure staff can safely return to the workplace. We may be living with Covid for years to come and these simple tests can help keep us safe as new variants emerge.”

MyBio Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Thomas Kilroy is thrilled that Kilkenny is front and centre of such an important roll-out.

“Most of our team is from Kilkenny and we really love the fact that we can be based in the Research and Innovation Centre here and become global leaders,” he said.

MyBio have now been in business for over 12 years and were also the winner of the Ireland’s National Enterprise Award in 2015.